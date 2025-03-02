The writing was on the wall for Castleford Tigers yet again as early as half-time here at AMT Headingley.

Metres made: Leeds Rhinos – 750, Castleford Tigers – 375. It is fast becoming a familiar theme for a side that are being bullied on a near-weekly basis. Danny McGuire’s wait for a first victory as Castleford coach goes on and it doesn’t look like it’s round the corner any time soon.

Those numbers didn’t really look much prettier by full-time, with Leeds making 1,382 metres and Castleford making 933: and you can probably attribute around 300 of those to long-range breaks in the final quarter, when the Tigers at least showed some fight.

There are things to admire about this side. In the outside backs, there is talent, and the likes of Judah Rimbu look like good acquisitions.

But my goodness, Castleford are in desperate need of some quality in the pack – and they need reinforcements fast.

The numbers make for absolutely bleak reading. After three rounds, only one side has made fewer metres going forward than the Tigers: but it’s at least the side they play next in Salford. That already looks like a game you’d think Castleford have to take full advantage of given the Red Devils’ recent difficulties.

But those two sides are pretty far adrift of the next side in that list, Huddersfield. For context, St Helens, Leigh Leopards and Wigan have all made over 2,000 metres more than the Tigers in just three games.

It is a massive issue which Castleford need to fix as a matter of urgency by dipping into the transfer market and signing some forwards that can puncture holes in defences. It’s an area they are badly lacking at the minute, and an area that has been weakened even further this week with the departure of Liam Watts.

But Castleford’s failure to properly tackle that in the winter is an issue. There isn’t a great deal out there at the moment on the open market: especially when you’re full on the overseas quota. The Tigers are going to have to rely on other clubs being willing to loan them middles in the short-term, it would seem.

Their shortcomings in that area mean that the Tigers spend far too much time defending their own try-line and while there is clearly plenty of spirit in Danny McGuire’s side, ultimately, if you are put under siege for so long, you’re going to crack at some point. Even the best teams do.

Without any punch and any real forwards capable of strong yardage, this has all the makings of a difficult start to life for the Tigers. Even at this early stage, the stats underline where Castleford are falling short.

There is resource to go out and strengthen – but the problem is that right now, there’s not a lot to go at.

Tigers fans may have to be prepared for more short-term pain before things can turn around, unfortunately.