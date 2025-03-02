Danny McGuire affirms Leeds Rhinos affection ahead of maiden Headingley head coach return

Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire has re-affirmed his love for boyhood club Leeds ahead of returning to Headingley to face the Rhinos as a head coach for the first time.

McGuire, who was born in Leeds, played over 400 games in a Rhinos shirt during his playing career and won a remarkable 16 major honours including eight Super League titles.

Having departed the club at the end of the 2017 campaign, McGuire linked up with Hull KR – and returned to Headingley three times as a player for the Robins.

But when his Castleford side take on Leeds on Sunday, it will be the first time he’s had to square off against his hometown club at Headingley.

Having taken charge of the Tigers ahead of the 2025 campaign, McGuire opened up on his emotions ahead of Sunday’s clash during his pre-match press conference earlier this week.

The 42-year-old said: “”I love going back to Headingley, it’s a place that’s really close to my heart and I’ve had some amazing moments there; but at the moment it’s about doing my job and preparing my team, it’s not about me.

“It’ll be nice, but it’ll be nicer to get a win. I’d take that.”

On the reception he expects to receive, the Tigers boss continued: “A good one I hope; I’m not sure I’ve won the Cas fans over yet but I’m trying my best!

“I get it, with my history, but it is what it is. I played a long time there (at Leeds) and I wouldn’t change anything.

“I loved my time there and love the club and everything we achieved, but my job at the moment is to prepare my players to go there and play well.

“Obviously there will be talk about me, but it’s about the players showcasing what they’re about. I’m excited and looking forward to it, and it should be a good challenge for us.”

