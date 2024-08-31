6 conclusions from Wigan Warriors’ win over Catalans Dragons

Wigan Warriors kept the pressure on league leaders Hull KR thanks to a 26-18 win over Catalans Dragons at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

The score was tied at 12-12 at half-time before Matt Peet’s side produced a strong second half display to take the two points on the plane with them back to Wigan.

It was a game with plenty of talking points so let’s get into them, shall we? Warriors fans, you’re going to like this.

Wigan keep the pressure on Hull KR

Wigan kept up the pace with table toppers Hull Kingston Rovers, with both teams now level on 38 points with three games of the regular season remaining: but it’s Rovers who sit top of the table via points difference.

It promises to be a massive end to the season, with the vast majority of teams in the competition still having a helluva lot to play for.

And what a game it is going to be next week, with Wigan and Hull KR going head-to-head in a top of the table clash at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night: and the winner of that game is likely to take the League Leaders’ Shield come the end of the season.

Junior Nsemba provides the goods yet again

What a season this guy is having. The towering back-rower has made 23 appearances for his hometown club this season, starting 20 of those.

Nsemba has quickly become a fans’ favourite at the Warriors – with the fans already having their own chant for the academy product.

The 20-year-old produced a hard-working display against a physical Catalans side, making 13 carries and 26 tackles. He reaped his rewards by getting on the scoresheet, and it’s safe to say he fully deserved the Player of the Match award.

He’s already a very good player now, but the sky is the limit for him, you feel.

Another talent off the conveyer belt

Tom Forber of Wigan Warriors applauds the fans

Young hooker Tom Forber made his fifth first-team appearance for the Warriors: and it was his best game yet in cherry and white.

He played more minutes than in any of his previous outings for Peet’s side: and he came to the fore when he entered the field.

The 21-year-old scored an opportunist try just before the break to level the score at half-time: and that was, arguably, the most crucial moment of the game for Wigan, and the turning point that swung the momentum in Wigan’s favour.

A winning return for French in Perpignan

Wigan star Bevan French made his hotly-anticipated return from a hamstring injury for the Warriors in what was his first appearance in almost two months.

It’d probably be fair to say it was a mixed display from the reigning Man of Steel, who made a couple of errors with the ball in hand: but the Warriors are undoubtedly more fluent and sharp with him in attack.

It was his first game back after a lengthy injury so he wasn’t expected to do any of the things we are so used to seeing from him. The main factor in this match was simply making his comeback, pulling through unscathed, getting miles back in his legs and easing his way back in as we enter the business end of proceedings.

French is a superstar in Super League: and it’s safe to say Wigan fans are over the moon he’s back – at the right time of the year, too.

Warriors ace Kaide Ellis hits milestone

It was a proud evening for Wigan loose forward Kaide Ellis, who made his 100th career appearance – with 74 of those coming in cherry and white.

Meanwhile, the Australian played 26 games in the NRL for Penrith Panthers and St George Illawarra Dragons before making the move over to England in 2022.

The Aussie forward has excelled his game since taking Wigan’s iconic No. 13 jersey: and has developed into a leader for Peet’s outfit this season.

Catalans out of form – at the wrong time

We’ve discussed Wigan in length, so let’s end the conclusions on Catalans…

The Dragons are out of form at the wrong time, and they now sit outside of the top six for the first time this season: and are in danger of missing out on the play-offs.

Steve McNamara’s side have won just one from their last five games, and from looking at the table, it’s likely that they’ll need to win at least two of their remaining three games to make the play-offs – with some other results to go their way.

It’s a massive three weeks ahead coming up for Les Dracs, who face Salford (A), London (H) and Hull FC (A) in their run-in.

