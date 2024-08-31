Reimis Smith absence explained as Catalans Dragons coach provides injury update

Catalans Dragons coach Steve McNamara has provided an injury update on Reimis Smith, who missed their clash with Wigan Warriors on Saturday night.

Smith made his debut for the Dragons in their 18-6 defeat to Leeds Rhinos at AMT Headingley last week after arriving from NRL side Melbourne Storm on a deal for the remainder of the season.

But the 27-year-old pulled up with a hamstring injury in the captain’s run on Friday, the day before they took on reigning champions Wigan at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

As a result, academy product Matthieu Laguerre came into Steve McNamara’s 17 to face reigning champions Wigan.

“A late blow for us there,” McNamara told Sky Sports of Smith’s late withdrawal ahead of the Round 24 clash.

“He just wasn’t quite right yesterday (Friday), I thought about maybe taking a gamble but it’s just not quite right and with the magnitude of this game, we certainly need all fit players out there tonight.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Ranking every Super League club by number of academy products fielded in 2024

Matthieu Laguerre to fill the void at centre in the absence of Reimis Smith

The recovery timeframe of Smith’s injury has yet to be revealed, but the Dragons are able to call upon homegrown talent Laguerre as a like-for-like replacement.

Earlier this week, the France international signed a new one-year contract with Catalans for 2025, with a club option of a further year.

Marseille-born Laguerre has made 40 appearances for the Dragons since making his first-team debut in 2021, scoring 18 tries. He has also won seven caps for France on the international stage.

On Laguerre’s new deal, McNamara said: “We are happy to re-sign Matthieu who is continuing to develop and gain confidence in his game.

“We feel he is ready to take his game to the next level over the coming period.”

READ NEXT: Super League ins and outs for 2025: Every confirmed signing and departure