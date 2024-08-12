11 conclusions: Leeds Rhinos coaching decision, Harry Smith’s problem, St Helens issues

We’re fast approaching the business end of the 2024 season and whether it’s Super League, Championship or League 1, there are a host of talking points to get stuck into.

The past weekend’s action has provided the usual drama, controversy and chaos rugby league is renowned for – so without further ado, let’s get stuck in, shall we?

Here’s our big takeaways from the weekend, starting with..

It’s Brad Arthur or bust for Leeds Rhinos

Surely? The difference Arthur has made to the Rhinos in just a few short weeks is painfully evident, and you would now assume any doubts the Rhinos had – if they had any – about a longer-term deal have now been firmly removed.

Arthur has transformed the Rhinos and it’s easy to get excited about what he could do if he had a full pre-season with this squad, with some additions in the winter, too. Leeds will now be pushing the boat out to get a deal done.

A ban could do Harry Smith a favour

Smith is one of a few Wigan Warriors players who have looked jaded in recent weeks and in truth, a rest may not have been too far from the forefront of Matt Peet’s mind for the scrum-half anyway.

However, he may well now get an enforced rest given the nature of his red card on Saturday afternoon – and in truth, that may not be a terrible thing. Smith’s form has dipped in recent weeks, of that there is no doubt. A couple of weeks on the sidelines could help him freshen up and come back for the run-in like the player he has been for Peet’s side for the past couple of years.

He’ll find out his fate on Monday.

How many wins do Salford and Catalans need?

Four points clear, with six games left. It’s likely the race for the Super League play-offs is going to go all the way down the wire in 2024.

And with only a handful of fixtures remaining, it’s possible to start to think about how many points in total will get the teams currently inside the top six over the line.

Would two more wins each be enough? That would leave the Rhinos needing to win of their last six to stand any chance, and practically put Leigh out of the equation..

Kai O’Donnell will tear up the NRL in 2025

How do you go about replacing a player as good as O’Donnell? It’s a dilemma Leigh Leopards and Adrian Lam are staring square in the face.

O’Donnell was outstanding again on Sunday afternoon. The headline is the four tries he scored but O’Donnell is consistently one of the Leopards’ better performers and it is no surprise he’s going home to Australia next year.

And while some players return to the NRL and have to be patient, O’Donnell likely won’t fall in that category. He’ll be a star Down Under next year and right now, he’s the best back-rower in Super League.

St Helens’ discipline could cost them in a big game

Not that Thursday wasn’t a big game, of course. But when it gets to the play-offs and it’s winner takes all, the slightest mistake or lapse in play could be decisive.

And the Saints have to tidy up their discipline if they’re to give themselves a chance at the business end of the season. Two players were sin-binned on Thursday night but it’s the manner of the penalties they give away – many of them often needless and silly – that will frustrate Paul Wellens.

Cut that out, and they still have a chance. If they don’t, someone will punish them when it matters most.

Hull might need at least one more win

Their season certainly isn’t over yet – not with London Broncos visibly improving and getting better each week, it seems.

To finish bottom would be a real disaster for the Black and Whites, even with IMG’s system protecting them from relegation. Similarly, London managing to avoid being at the bottom of the pile would be a real statement of intent from Mike Eccles’ side having being written off by almost everyone.

That’s a battle that could go right to the bitter end.

Luke Robinson is playing himself into the Huddersfield job

The results are still fairly mediocre but performances have improved under Robinson – and with the Giants not in a rush about a decision on who will replace Ian Watson, Robinson has time to lay down a case for the role.

He’s certainly doing that, it seems. The Giants ran Catalans close on Friday night before a narrow one-point defeat but the main thing is that Robinson certainly seems to have galvanised a Huddersfield group that were having serious questions laid against them.

Is he the right man long-term? It’s starting to look that way.

Doncaster have blown the race for 2nd wide open in the Championship

The Dons themselves aren’t in the race – though Richard Horne and his players deserve immense credit for the way they have put themselves firmly in the play-off picture in the Championship after promotion last season.

But their win over Toulouse at the weekend means all of a sudden, there’s four teams split by just two wins going into the final stretch of the campaign. Toulouse remain in pole position but with Sheffield, Bradford and Widnes all within touching distance, we have a thrilling race on our hands.

Halifax should now pull safe

For a long, long time you wondered if the unthinkable was going to happen and Halifax, one of the mainstays of the Championship’s top end for years, could actually be relegated to League 1.

Well, back-to-back wins have finally settled the nerves at The Shay, and the Panthers are now suddenly four points clear of the drop zone in the Championship.

That’s by no means enough to secure safety but with momentum behind them, you’d wager Fax will now do enough to pull away properly.

Is it now one from three?

It could well be at the bottom of the Championship, judging by the league table.

Whitehaven, Swinton and Barrow are separated by a solitary point, with a jump then up to the aforementioned Halifax three points further clear.

What has been an unpredictable and remarkable relegation picture for most of the summer now looks to be making itself more clear.

