Leigh boss Adrian Lam has confirmed the huge news that son Lachlan will remain a Leopards player in 2025, bringing an end to Super League’s highest-profile transfer saga.

Lam Jr is contracted at the Leopards’ Den until the end of next season, but since last month, there has been an ongoing battle between his management and the club regarding a release clause.

That release clause was believed by Leigh to be solely for NRL clubs, with the Leopards not wanting to stand in the half-back’s way if a return Down Under was possible.

The Papua New Guinea international’s management however believed that the release clause allowed him to engage in discussions with fellow Super League clubs about a departure at the end of the current season.

Plenty of Super League clubs have been sniffing around the playmaker, including Hull FC.

Lachlan Lam future made clear as Leigh Leopards boss confirms decision

Earlier this week, Love Rugby League reported the news that a new and improved contract offer had been tabled Lam’s way from Leigh in a bid to bring this transfer saga to an end for once and for all.

And now, it would appear the player – and his management – have accepted that contract offer, with Lam Sr more or less confirming that on Sunday afternoon after Leigh’s 42-12 victory against, coincidentally, Hull FC.

Lam Jr was instrumental in a second half which saw the Leopards score 30 unanswered points, and post-match, dad Adrian revealed his son would still be a Leather in 2025.

When probed on Lam Jr’s contract situation, the 53-year-old simply said: “He’ll be here next year, it’s as simple as that.”