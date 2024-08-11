6 conclusions from Leigh Leopards’ big win against Hull FC

A dominant second half showing saw Leigh run in six tries to pick up a comfortable 42-12 win against Hull FC, with the Leopards keeping their faint play-off hopes alive.

Forward Kai O’Donnell was responsible for four of the hosts eight tries throughout the afternoon, and scored the first of the game 18 minutes in as he broke through a tired defensive line.

Frankie Halton then crossed, before Logan Moy and Harvey Barron hit back with two quickfire tries towards the end of the first 40 to see the two sides head in level 12-12 at the break.

O’Donnell though added three more tries after the restart, with Zak Hardaker (2) and Darnell McIntosh also on the scoresheet.

McIntosh was responsible for eight of the Leopards’ points, kicking four conversions, while Hardaker also tagged two points on after the hooter had gone, converting his own try.

Here are our six key takeaways from the press box at the Leopards’ Den…

Lachlan Lam shows exactly why he’s so sought after

Papua New Guinea international Lachlan Lam is a wanted man, very much so. One of the clubs chasing him have been – and are – Hull, and Leigh are desperate to retain him.

The playmaker showed exactly why he’s so sought after on Sunday with a trademark performance, electric with the ball in hand and constantly making things happen for the Leopards.

He ended up with a fair few assists as it was, but he could easily have had more. Every single time Leigh went over, he played a key role in making it happen. A fine talent, but you all already knew that.

Leigh forward writes his name into club’s history books

Australian back-rower O’Donnell became the first-ever player to score four tries for Leigh in a Super League game, and the first-ever forward to score 3+ in the same category!

Prior to Sunday, only five players had ever grabbed a hat-trick for the Leythers in Super League, and all five played in the backline the day they crossed the whitewash three times – Phil Jones, Danny Halliwell and Ryan Brierley as well as current team-mates Umyla Hanley and Josh Charnley.

Nobody had ever scored four though! The tries were just the tip of the iceberg in terms of what O’Donnell offered to the Leopards throughout Sunday’s big win, a force in defence as well as attack. It’s difficult to put into words how much Leigh will miss him next year when he returns to the NRL with North Queensland Cowboys.

A positive showing from Hull’s Leopards

As has been well documented, Hull have raided Leigh where their signings for 2025 are concerned – snapping up Zak Hardaker, Ed Chamberlain, Oli Holmes and Leopards skipper John Asiata.

With Holmes not required, and Chamberlain on loan at Hull already but not involved through injury, only Hardaker and Asiata were on the field on Sunday.

The pair showed up well against their future employers, with Hardaker solid in defence and crossing for two of Leigh’s tries in the second half as the hosts ran away with it. Asiata didn’t have a champagne moment, but didn’t really put a foot wrong, playing his part in a very professional second half showing to help Adrian Lam’s side over the line.

FC’s debutants struggle to get going

Visitors Hull had two debutants in Sam Eseh and Jed Cartwright, and both struggled to really get going, particularly in the second half, but they weren’t on their own.

Wigan Warriors loanee Eseh came on with 13 minutes of the first half left and took in a couple of powerful carries, but was hooked off after conceding back-to-back tries within 10 minutes of the restart. He re-entered the action as a HIA replacement around 10 minutes later, but by then, Leigh had started to run away with it.

Cartwright meanwhile featured for the first time since joining the club from NRL outfit Newcastle Knights having recovered from an injury he picked up against Leigh’s reserves, coincidentally.

The forward showed up well in the first half and was involved in virtually every tackle, but was busted open within 60 seconds of the restart and had to go off for a HIA. He got back on the field having passed that, but struggled to re-find his groove.

A bruising battle with plenty of ill discipline

The Round 21 clash was a bruising encounter, with three players forced off for HIAs throughout – Robbie Mulhern early on for Leigh and then both Cartwright and Yusuf Aydin in the second half for FC. Mulhern and Cartwright passed their respective checks, but Aydin didn’t return to the field – his status is unknown.

Owen Trout was sin-binned for the high shot which saw Aydin leave the field late on, and that was the third – and final – sin-bin of the game, with ill discipline very much a buzz word for large parts. Leigh also had McIntosh sin-binned for a tip tackle on Lewis Martin towards the end of the first half.

FC meanwhile saw Will Gardiner shown yellow in the first half with the whole team heaving repeatedly conceded a number of penalties in quick succession, and

Elsewhere on the injury front, Wigan loanee Tiaki Chan was holding his groin as he departed the field for Hull.