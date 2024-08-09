Leigh Leopards offer Lachlan Lam fresh long-term deal in bid to end saga with clause situation revealed

Leigh Leopards have offered Lachlan Lam a new long-term contract to try and convince him to remain at the club beyond this season, Love Rugby League can reveal.

Lam is the subject of arguably the most high-profile transfer saga in Super League at present. His management believe his existing deal, which still has a year left to run, has a clause in it which would allow the Papua New Guinea international to explore other opportunities in Super League at the end of this season.

That has alerted several clubs, including Hull FC, to the situation, with the Black and Whites keen to pursue a deal that would see Lam head to them in 2025.

However, Leigh are adamant they will keep hold of Lam and have decided to underline their intentions to build around the half-back by tabling a significant three-year deal to the player and his representatives, Love Rugby League has learned.

The player has held talks with Leigh in recent days about the prospect of re-signing and staying with the Leopards long-term, though it would be likely any deal had a clause that allowed Lam to return to the NRL if offered. This new deal would, however, remove any doubt over Super League offers.

There would be no such clause even up for debate – but it remains to be seen whether or not Lam would be willing to accept the deal.

However if he does ultimately sign, it would be a major boost for Leigh ahead of their plans to rebuild their squad for 2025. Lam would then be part of a mouthwatering spine which would include new recruit David Armstrong, Matt Moylan and Edwin Ipape.

Adrian Lam has repeatedly refused to engage in discussions publicly about his son’s future: but Leigh are now stepping up their desire to retain the half-back beyond this season.

