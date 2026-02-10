York Knights head coach Mark Applegarth has paid tribute to the role Willie Peters has played in his own coaching journey as the pair prepare to square off this weekend.

The Knights make their historic Super League bow at home to defending champions Hull KR, as the all-conquering treble winners make the visit to North Yorkshire.

York and Hull KR have worked closely together in recent years, and Applegarth and Peters have maintained a strong personal and working relationship throughout that time.

And Applegarth, who makes his own return to Super League coaching having last led a team in the competition back in 2023, admits Peters is someone who has helped shape his own journey.

He said: “I had some good chats with Willie: especially last year because we both had different but similar pressures.

“Willie was fighting on all fronts for the treble and we were fighting for a treble of a different kind with the 1895 Cup and the Championship, so there were a lot of similarities.

“We had a nice night and great chat the night before Wembley (York were in the 1895 Cup final, and Rovers in the Challenge Cup final) which was great. It was good on a personal level.

“We still check in with each other and make sure we’re doing okay – I’ve not spoke to him too much over the last couple of weeks for obvious reasons! But once we’re out of the way I’ll be straight on the phone wishing him all the best in the World Club Challenge.”

Applegarth did insist, however, that all the pressure is firmly on Hull KR’s shoulders going into the opening match of the season, with York aiming to cause a major upset.

He said: “I’m pretty close with Willie and have huge respect for what they did last year. They were great to watch and it was pleasing to see them do the treble and get that success.

“After this week we’ll wish them all the best in the World Club. But don’t take me saying all the pressure is on KR saying we’ll accept defeat. All the expectation is on Hull KR and we’ll let them worry about that. We’ll worry what we want to be about and we’ll be going out Thursday throwing everything at it to get the two points.”

York expect veteran forward Josh Griffin to be available after the missed the Challenge Cup win against Barrow Raiders.