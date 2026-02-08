York Knights could be without their most experienced player for the Super League opener with Hull KR after Paul McShane was sent off in their Challenge Cup win over Barrow Raiders.

McShane was sent off for fighting following an incident with Barrow prop Greg Richards, which resulted in a commotion on the pitch.

The Knights, who advanced to the last 16 of the competition with a 32-6 win, now face a nervous wait to discover whether the former Man of Steel recipient will be banned, and for how long.

York were made to work for their win in Cumbria, only leading 14-6 at half-time before the scoreline blew out in the final quarter of the contest, with Paul Vaughan scoring the final try of the match in his debut for the club following a high-profile move from Warrington Wolves.

McShane is arguably York’s most high-profile talent after a stellar Super League career, winning Man of Steel in 2020 and playing for Castleford Tigers as they made the Grand Final in 2017.

Their squad features other experienced players such as Vaughan and Ben Jones-Bishop, as well as new recruit Josh Griffin after his move from Wakefield Trinity. On the flip side, the Knights’ 30-man squad consists of eleven players who have never played a top-flight game of rugby league in their careers to date.

They start with the hardest game possible, a clash with the treble-winners who are preparing for a World Club Challenge showdown against Brisbane Broncos a week later. Rovers won 104-0 against Lock Lane in their cup game this week, a new club record.