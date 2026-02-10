Kumuls international hails passionate Papua New Guinea following scintillating debut for new club

Papua New Guinea international Emmanuel Waine thanked the passionate people of his home country for their support following his scintillating debut for Oldham.

Jiwaka Province native Waine has been in the British game since midway through the 2023 campaign, when he joined London Broncos.

Since then, the three-time Kumuls international – who represented PNG at the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup – has gone on to don a shirt for Bradford Bulls, Hunslet, Batley Bulldogs and Salford Red Devils.

And on Sunday afternoon in the Third Round of the Challenge Cup, he came off the bench to make his debut for new club Oldham, delivering an exceptional individual display.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Kumuls international Emmanuel waine hails passionate Papua New Guinea support following scintillating Oldham debut

Waine came off the bench against fellow Championship outfit Dewsbury Rams and scored a try as Alan Kilshaw’s side cantered to a 46-0 victory at Bower Fold, booking their spot in the Fourth Round of the cup.

Speaking to the Roughyeds’ media team post-match, the former PNG Hunters star said: “It’s been a while, it’s good to be back on the field again with the boys and good to get a win on debut.

“A big shoutout to all of the Oldham fans for turning out in numbers this afternoon, and thank you to the Oldham fans back home in Papua New Guinea as well.

“Thankyou for your support.”

29-year-old Waine has starred in the forward pack more often than not to this point in his career, but with brief experience in the centres, he was thrust into the backline during his Oldham debut.

That was a challenge he relished, and Roughyeds head coach Kilshaw had plenty of praise for their off-season recruit following the tie as he said: “We were looking for someone to come off the bench and cover edge and middle.

“Manu fits the bill, he was telling me all week that he could play centre, so I just saw it as an opportunity!

“A few of the boys were looking at me and thinking, ‘does he know what he’s doing here?’

“But Manu silenced that. I think he did something like 25 carries and I’ve jut said to him that he doesn’t have to take two in every set! We’d be happy with one.

“But for his first game, it was a good impact and I think he’ll be a crowd favourite.”

Waine has now made 39 appearances across all competitions in the British game, scoring five tries, and added: “I didn’t expect what came, but I was training and ready for the game, so I wasn’t too surprised when he (Kilshaw) put me in the centres!”