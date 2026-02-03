Oldham chairman to step aside after ‘non-enforceable’ stadium ban

Oldham chairman Bill Quinn has said he will step aside from his position as he prepares for a legal battle with Oldham Athletic after he was banned from Boundary Park.

In a lengthy statement issued via social media, Quinn provided an extensive update on the club’s situation following the departure of Head of Rugby Mike Ford, as well as a winding-up petition that had been issued against the club.

Quinn insisted that the matter had been resolved, while also providing further detail on the issues that have resulted in a breakdown in the relationship between the two sporting clubs, who play at the same stadium.

Quinn said: “What I will tell you is that yesterday one of our directors had a meeting with Oldham Athletic, two directors and in his words, it was a complete waste of time. In fact, they’ve even brought out more allegations against myself which are totally unfounded and untrue.

“Today, I have spent two hours talking to our lawyers. I have not contacted or been dealing with Oldham Athletic and trying to comply with a non-enforceable ban they’ve put in place, as I’ve been told.

“It’s now, sadly, having to go to litigation. We have done everything for the last two and a half months to try and put this right. There’s an ulterior motive and we now understand what’s going on. Our lawyers are dealing with it and basically we will manage this situation.”

On his own position, Quinn continued: “What I will tell you is I will be stepping to one side and that will give us the opportunity for me to focus on the legal action I must take against Oldham Athletic but two, so that Oldham Rugby League can focus on getting back to Boundary Park, adhering to the agreement that’s in place that we have always tried to adhere to and making sure Oldham Athletic comply to it and go mediation and that all money matters can be concluded.

“They say we owe them money, we say they owe us money, and that’s where the mediator comes in. There’s a remedy within the agreement and we’ve been asking for that remedy to be evoked and dealt with. Unfortunately, that’s something Oldham Athletic don’t want to come forward with but now, that will be down to the solicitors to make sure that’s adhered to from both sides.

“We’ve said, whatever their findings are, we’ll stand by that and if we have to pay the monies, we will pay the monies, but we won’t be bullied into paying monies, we won’t be blackmailed into paying monies and you can’t suddenly use a ban on somebody and join it together and try and use it as a lever. So what I’m doing is step to one side, it won’t effect the running of the club, there’s going to be announcements of people coming in, an announcement on the coach tomorrow.

“There’s absolutely nothing wrong with the club, it’s going to go forward and I’m going to make sure it goes forward.”

And on the winding-up petition, Quinn added: “The winding-up petition has been dealt with and paid, it will be dismissed. I don’t need to go into too much detail about that, if people want to ask questions about that on Sunday that’s fine, let them ask the questions, but I can tell you it’s been dealt with and we don’t have any issues.

“We’ve had a lot of bills coming through in the last week or two that an individual has been dealing with and that we weren’t aware of. We’re trying to deal with all those issues and we will deal with it. Last week, all players and staff were paid on time, everybody was happy, we are trying to catch up with creditors and find out who is owed what.

“Everything is now going through the office in the proper manner as it should be and everybody will be paid.”