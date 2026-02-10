Super League lands two new broadcast deals for 2026 as global coverage confirmed

Super League has landed two new broadcast deals ahead of the 2026 campaign, spanning France and the Pacific Islands, RL Commercial have confirmed

The British game’s top tier competition already had partnerships with Fox Sports (Australia), Fox Sports (US), Rogers Media (Canada), Premier Sports Asia (SE Asia), Dubai TV, RushSports (Caribbean), TV3 (Catalunya) and Sportdigital (DACH).

All of those partnerships will continue, and the addition of the two new broadcast deals mean 2026 will see Super League delivered to its largest-ever national and international audience.

One of the new broadcast deals had already been announced, with French broadcaster La Depeche set to show all of Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique’s Super League games this season.

51 matches throughout the regular season will be shown on its digital platform Rugbyrama, with a weekly round-up showcasing highlights from England and France in Super League.

Elsewhere, a deal has been struck with NBC to ensure Super League games can be watched across New Zealand and the Pacific Island nations, including the likes of Tasmania and Hawaii.

Notably, here in the UK, Super League+ will continue to show games from the competition live alongside Sky Sports and the BBC.

RL Commercial shared the news of the two broadcast deals via a press release circulated on Tuesday afternoon.

Head of Broadcast Adam Treeby said: “It’s great to be able to offer live action from the Betfred Super League to more viewers in 2026 than ever before in the competition’s history.

“We’’e pleased to add two new broadcast partners to our growing roster in 2026 with La Depeche and NBC both joining.

“The appetite for Super League is growing both domestically and internationally with viewers getting to experience events such as Hull KR taking on Leeds Rhinos in Las Vegas later this month.

“Catalans Dragons host Wigan Warriors in Paris, there’s a new venue for Magic Weekend at the impressive Hill Dickinson Stadium, Everton, as well as all the action across the season as we head towards the Grand Final at Old Trafford on October 3.”