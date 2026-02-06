Rugby League Commercial and IMG have secured a unique deal to stream all Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique fixtures throughout the 2026 season live in France.

Independent French media company Le Groupe Depeche – with its subsidiary Midol Sports – will show all games featuring the French teams across the Channel this season after IMG helped secure a landmark deal.

That means a whopping 51 matches throughout the regular season will be shown on its digital platform Rugbyrama, with a weekly round-up showcasing highlights from England and France in Super League.

The group’s digital audiences head in excess of 200million visits per month, meaning it is a huge moment for Super League coverage in mainland Europe.

RL Commercial’s head of broadcast, Adam Treeby, said: “Welcoming La Depeche to our overseas broadcast partners is positive news ahead of the start of what promises to be a bumper season of action in the Betfred Super League.

“Both Super League and the Dragons will celebrate significant milestones in 2026, with the competition turning 30 and the Dragons marking 20 years in Super League, while Toulouse is celebrating a first return to the top flight since 2022.

“We’ve experienced first-hand the passion of French rugby league supporters over the years, so we hope this renewed coverage of the sport in France helps the teams to continue to grow their support base and brand both locally and internationally.”

Toulouse chair Olivier Dubois said: “This is fantastic news, first and foremost for Toulouse Olympique, but also for French rugby league as a whole.

“The fact that Group ‘La Depeche du Midi’, club’s long-standing partner and a major player in regional sports news, has been chosen by the Super League and IMG to broadcast the entire competition in France via Rugbyrama, gives this season a special dimension.

“It will give rugby league unprecedented visibility and enable our two French clubs competing in the Super League to reach a much wider audience. This partnership makes perfect sense in Occitanie, which is a rugby stronghold in all its forms, both league and union.”