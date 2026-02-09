Hull KR left with one injury doubt before Super League opener

Hull KR are hopeful Sam Luckley will be in position to feature in their Super League opener with York Knights this Thursday.

The prop forward is back in training after spending the off-season rehabbing after knee surgery at the end of last year.

It means he is on track to be available, though Rovers have said throughout that he faces a race against time to be fit enough to play in the contest as he continues to build up fitness after his return to training.

“Sam started training with us this week and we’re hopeful that he will pull through,” Peters said during his pre-match press conference. “At this stage he’s on track.”

His availability would be most welcome for Rovers given two of their props, Tom Amone and Jordan Dezaria, have already been ruled out. Amone will miss the game with a broken hand, but will be fit for the World Club Challenge a week later, while Jordan Dezaria is set to miss three games with a hamstring injury picked up in training.

Beyond that, Lee Kershaw is the only other player unavailable for Rovers as he continues to recover from a long-term ACL injury.

“Everyone has come through OK,” he said. “We’re fortunate there because it sounds like with other teams there’s been some injuries across the competition, but we’re OK from the weekend.

“I don’t like talking about injuries, it’s a tough physical game and we’re playing again this week and we have another 30 games to play. I respect that I need to update the fans and where we’re at but I don’t go into it too much.”