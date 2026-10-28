Kangaroos icon Willie Mason has delivered a damning review of ‘one of the worst French teams in the last 20 years’, whose Rugby League World Cup performances he has ruthlessly compared to under-12s.

France lost their opening game of the World Cup 78-4 to Samoa before being torn apart by England in Perth last weekend, losing 82-0.

Les Bleus’ exit from the tournament has already been confirmed with one group stage game to spare, sat bottom of Pool B/C courtesy of a -156 points difference ahead of this weekend’s clash against Lebanon.

This marks the European nation’s fourth group stage exit in the last five World Cups, with 2013 the only exception during that period as they reached the quarter-finals.

Reviews of Laurent Frayssinous’ side have not exactly been kind throughout this year’s international showpiece, but ex-NRL and Super League ace Mason has pulled absolutely no punches having seen their display against England.

‘It is one of the worst French teams I’ve ever seen in the last 20 years’

Mason’s own international career began at the 2000 World Cup with Tonga, scoring two tries in three games for his mother’s country of birth. He then racked up 25 caps for Australia, scoring seven tries in the process.

Having hung up his boots in 2016, the legendary forward now hosts a radio show on Levels Network alongside fellow former rugby league ace Justin Horo.

Speaking earlier this week, he blasted Les Bleus, saying: “It is one of the worst French teams I’ve ever seen in the last 20 years.

“They are getting absolutely humiliated.

“Their detail is terrible… go back to AJ Brimson, and look at some of his line breaks from kick returns… you’re not even trying to tackle.

“It’s different if I put my shoulder through your chest and you bounce off… you’re just beating me cold, palming the guy off next to me and running the fu**ing distance.

“It’s under-15s stuff, or under-12s!”

‘I don’t give a sh*t if the score is 60-0 or 60-10, have a crack’

Auckland-born Mason – who moved to Australia as a youngster – has NRL appearances on his CV for Canterbury Bulldogs, Sydney Roosters, North Queensland Cowboys, Newcastle Knights and Manly Sea Eagles.

A New South Wales representative in State of Origin, his playing career brought Super League stints at both Hull KR and French outfit Catalans Dragons, playing 16 games for the Perpignan-based side in 2016 before retiring.

His lambasting of France’s current national side continued: “They’re supposed to be professional players, but they just look like kids playing against men.

“Usually the French players are built with some big boys and good back-rowers. I can’t see anybody.

“It’s England, a sworn enemy. These are players they play against regularly. Not one try, and it’s the way that they conceded their tries.

“I don’t give a sh** if the score is 60-0 or 60-10, have a crack. They looked like they didn’t have a crack, and the French have always had a dig. It was so disappointing.”