Former Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors youngster Finlay Irwin has penned a new one-year deal to extend his stay at Championship outfit Oldham for 2027.

Still only 21, Irwin was with Wire at scholarship level before making the switch to fellow Super League outfit Wigan.

He then featured for the Warriors at academy and reserves levels before heading Down Under, enjoying a stint at Brisbane Tigers during his time in Australia.

Since returning to the UK in 2025, the forward has started to carve out a career in the Championship: with his time at Boundary Park now extended into next season.

Former Warrington and Wigan youngster Finlay Irwin seals Championship deal with Oldham for 2027

Irwin made his professional debut for Widnes Vikings last year, and began the season just gone elsewhere in the Championship with Swinton Lions.

After 13 games in a Lions shirt, he made a mid-season switch to Oldham and went on to pull on a Roughyeds shirt twice before the end of the 2026 campaign.

As his new deal was announced, the loose forward said: “I really enjoyed it last year. It was good to learn from top experienced players who’ve played at a very high level.

“I’ve signed again with Oldham because it is a top club that wants to win the competition.

“The team we have got for next year is more than capable of doing so and I’m looking forward to helping the club achieve its goals.”

All three of Irwin’s tries at senior level to date came in his spell with Swinton, and there are now 13 appearances on his CV.

Having played his part in Oldham reaching the Championship play-off semi-finals in 2026 after a third-place finish, he is following in the footsteps of dad Chris, a winger who featured 13 times for the Roughyeds back in 2003.

Head coach Alan Kilshaw added: “Fin made a really positive impression on us when he came into the group towards the end of last season.

“He stepped up when called upon and showed he was more than capable of competing at this level.

“What excites us about Fin is the potential he has to develop into a really effective ball-playing middle.

“He has some good attributes to his game and we believe there is plenty of improvement still to come.

“With a full pre-season under his belt and more time working within our systems, we’re confident he can take his game to another level and become an important part of the squad moving forward.”