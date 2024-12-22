Wigan Warriors stars make World Darts Championship appearance as Las Vegas promotion continues

Wigan Warriors duo Liam Marshall and Harry Smith are in attendance at the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship and have been promoting their Las Vegas showdown with Warrington Wolves.

The Warriors pair have been joined at the Alexandra Palace for day eight of the tournament by Hull KR‘s Jack Broadbent and Jack Brown.

Unlike in the 2024 Super League Grand Final, it was the Robins who came out on top in a nine-dart challenge up on the stage in-between the professional’s games, with KR simultaneously promoting their Amsterdam Challenge clash with York.

Brown and Broadbent posed for pictures with Dutch player Wessel Nijman, with that pre-season clash against York in the Netherlands’ capital city coming next month.

Our Dutch connection 🇳🇱 Jack Broadbent and Jack Brown caught up with Dutch darts player, Wessel Nijman on the https://t.co/LMj8cp9taF Amsterdam Challenge on January 25th!🏆🎯#UpTheRobins 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/BhvF2zZF6J — Hull KR (@hullkrofficial) December 22, 2024

But the spotlight was shone on Wigan and that meeting with Warrington in Vegas on March 1.

Just after Latvian Dirk van Duijvenbode, Sky Sports aired a short interview piece with Marshall, Smith and world #24 Joe Cullen, who is a Warriors fan.

Cullen was preparing to take on Nijman, and began by poking fun at the Cherry and Whites pair’s darting prowess.

He joked: “I’ve just heard they’ve lost the nine-dart challenge… it was nice of the boys to let Hull KR win something this year!”

Prolific winger Marshall immediately re-affirmed: “They (Broadbent and Brown) won at a canter, with three darts to spare. They could’ve walked off!”

Attention then turned to that clash with Warrington in Vegas, with half-back Smith detailing: “It’s a bit weird, we don’t really know what to expect.

“It’s going to be a massive stage and it’s going to be brilliant. Hopefully we can get as many people over there as possible, and we’re all looking forward to it, definitely.”

The game at the Allegiant Stadium clashes with the UK Open, and Sky’s Stuart Pyke insinuated that may well force Cullen to miss out on a trip to the United States.

Cullen though said: “It’s only the UK Open, isn’t it!? I’d rather go there (to Vegas)!

“I’m a big rugby league fan, it’s not just Wigan, and that’s going to be a fantastic occasion.

“We’ve won the lot haven’t we, so we’re the team to watch.”

At the time of writing, Cullen is 2-0 to the good in his Round 2 clash against Nijman in a race to three sets. The Bradford-born ace was knocked out in the Fourth Round by eventual champion Luke Humphries in last year’s World Championship tournament.

