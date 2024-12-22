Ranking every Super League club by number of new signings for 2025

More than 70 signings have been confirmed by Super League clubs ahead of 2025, but who has made the most?

Below, we rank all 12 top-flight clubs by the number of rubber-stamped new recruits heading into the new Super League season.

Plenty of transfers are already well-documented, but have not officially been confirmed just yet, so they aren’t included.

It’s worth noting that where a loan is being turned into a permanent deal, those players are included.

Listed from the fewest number to the highest, here is the full ranking…

Spoiler alert: THREE clubs are in double figures for new arrivals!

*Correct as of the time of the last update on December 22, 2024

12. Wigan Warriors – 1

Oldham starlet George Hirst is Wigan’s sole new signing ahead of 2025 to date

Signed (from): George Hirst (Oldham)

11. St Helens – 3

Signed (from): Tristan Sailor (Brisbane Broncos), Kyle Feldt (North Queensland Cowboys), Lewis Murphy (Sydney Roosters)

= Warrington Wolves – 3

Oli Leyland has penned a two-year deal at Warrington Wolves starting in 2025 – Photo courtesy of Warrington Wolves

Signed (from): Oli Leyland (London), Dan Russell (St George Illawarra Dragons), Alfie Johnson (Leeds Reserves)

9. Leeds Rhinos – 5

Signed (from): Ryan Hall (Hull KR), Keenan Palasia (Gold Coast Titans), Cooper Jenkins (Norths Devils), Jake Connor (Huddersfield), Maika Sivo (Parramatta Eels)

= Salford Red Devils – 5

Justin Sangare joined Salford Red Devils from fellow Super League outfit Leeds Rhinos in November

Signed (from): Esan Marsters (Huddersfield), Sam Davis (London), Chris Hill (Huddersfield), Joe Bullock (Warrington), Justin Sangare (Leeds)

7. Catalans Dragons – 6

Signed (from): Tommy Makinson (St Helens), Ollie Partington (Salford), Nick Cotric, Elliott Whitehead (both Canberra Raiders), Luke Keary (Sydney Roosters), Tevita Pangai Junior (Dolphins)

= Huddersfield Giants – 6

Jacob Gagai is one of three players making the move from South Sydney Rabbitohs to Huddersfield Giants ahead of 2025

Signed (from): Zac Woolford (Canberra Raiders), Liam Sutcliffe (Hull FC), George King (Hull KR), Tom Burgess, Jacob Gagai, Taane Milne (all South Sydney Rabbitohs)

5. Castleford Tigers – 7

Signed (from): Innes Senior (Huddersfield), Louis Senior (Hull KR), Zac Cini, Daejarn Asi (both Parramatta Eels), Judah Rimbu (PNG Hunters), Jeremiah Simbiken (Norths Devils), Dan Okoro (on loan from Warrington)

4. Hull KR – 9

NRL legend Jared Waerea-Hargreaves will round off his career in Super League with Hull KR in 2025

Signed (from): Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Sydney Roosters), Tom Davies, Michael McIlorum (both Catalans), Eribe Doro (Bradford), Danny Richardson (Castleford), Rhyse Martin, Leon Ruan (both Leeds), Bill Leyland, Lee Kershaw (both London)

3. Hull FC – 10

Signed (from): Jordan Abdull (Hull KR), John Asiata, Zak Hardaker, Oliver Holmes, Ed Chamberlain (all Leigh), Jordan Rapana (Canberra Raiders), Aidan Sezer (Wests Tigers), Amir Bourouh, Cade Cust (both Salford), Hugo Salabio (Huddersfield)

= Leigh Leopards – 10

Isaac Liu’s move from the Gold Coast Titans to Leigh Leopards was confirmed back in October

Signed (from): David Armstrong (Newcastle Knights), Isaac Liu (Gold Coast Titans), Tesi Niu (Dolphins), Ryan Brown (Wigan), Brad Martin (Castleford), AJ Towse (York), Andrew Badrock (Swinton Lions), Will Brough (Wakefield), Ethan O’Neill (Burleigh Bears), Alec Tuitavake (St George Illawarra Dragons)

1. Wakefield Trinity – 11

Signed (from): Mike McMeeken, Tom Johnstone (both Catalans), Cam Scott, Jake Trueman (both Hull FC), Olly Russell (Huddersfield), Corey Hall, Matty Storton (both Hull KR), Seth Nikotemo (Gold Coast Titans), Josh Rourke (London), Matty Russell (Warrington), Jayden Myers (Bradford)

