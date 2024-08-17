Liam Farrell injury update as Wigan Warriors coach makes Sam Walters admission

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet provided an update on why captain Liam Farrell was a late withdrawal from his side that beat St Helens at Magic Weekend.

Club captain Farrell was named in Peet’s matchday 17 but pulled up in the warm-up, being replaced in the back-row by Sam Walters, with Patrick Mago – who was originally named as 18th man – being elevated to the bench.

The Warriors claimed the bragging rights against rivals Saints, with Peet’s side running out 20-0 winners at Elland Road.

“He’s had a tight calf all week, but he thought he’d be okay, so I wasn’t expecting that chat from the physio,” Peet said of Farrell.

“Looking ahead, it will be more of our decision what to do with it. We’ve got to be smart.”

READ MORE: Wigan Warriors player ratings from St Helens win as 8 players score highly

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet shares praise for Sam Walters

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Peet praised Walters – who came in the starting team to replace Farrell in the back-row – saying it was the 23-year-old’s best performance in a cherry and white jersey.

“I thought he performed his best game for Wigan so it’s funny how things turn out, isn’t it?,” Peet said on Walters.

“There’s a few people that are building nicely, and I was made up for Sam.

“I had a conversation with him this week that he was touch-and-go for the 17. Straight away, he was very self-critical – he expects more from himself.

“But right from the start of the game, his physicality on both sides of the ball was there. If he gets that right, then his ability will look after himself.”

Wigan’s win over St Helens has seen them return to the top of the Super League table with five league games remaining.

READ NEXT: St Helens player ratings as 3s and 4s aplenty as senior players disappoint in Wigan Warriors loss