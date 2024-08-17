Wigan Warriors player ratings from St Helens win as 8 players score highly

Wigan Warriors returned to the top of the Super League table thanks to a comfortable 20-0 win over rivals St Helens at Magic Weekend.

With a number of key players out, including regular spine trio Bevan French, Harry Smith and Brad O’Neill, several others stepped up to the plate against a Saints side who have been decimated by injuries and suspensions of late.

Here are the player ratings: with some impressive performances from a number of eye-catching individuals..

Jai Field – 8

The Australian speedster was impressive on both sides of the ball. He directed the defensive line around well and produced a stunning try-saving tackle on Matt Whitley in the 60th minute. He posed a constant threat when in attack, too.

Abbas Miski – 7

It was another solid display as we are so used to seeing from Miski. The Lebanon international was safe under the high ball against Saints and was impressive out of yardage.

Zach Eckersley – 7

Eckersley is already a good player: but he is going to be one helluva a player once he gets more first-team minutes under his belt. He came up with some big carries for Wigan on the edge, and was strong in defence.

Jake Wardle – 8

Wardle is just a consistent, natural rugby league centre. Produced a couple of monstrous carries and was aggressive in defence. He almost hauled Tommy Makinson into Saints’ in-goal area in the first half and came close to opening the scoring just two minutes later.

Almost Hauled Makinson into own in-goal area, and then 2 mins later came an ankle tap away from opening the scoring.

Liam Marshall – 8

The Warriors academy product opened the scoring in the 16th minute and was superb all game. He reacted well when under pressure from Saints’ kick-chases and took plenty of carries in.

Adam Keighran – 8

Keighran has played most of the season at centre, but filled the void in the halves that was left by the injured Bevan French and suspended Harry Smith, partnering up with young gun Jack Farrimond. Keighran stood up to the plate and delivered an impressive performance from the stand-off role, producing a great cut-out pass for Marshall’s opening try whilst holding Saints fullback Harry Robertson over the line in the first half. He was also four from four with the boot.

Jack Farrimond – 8

Academy product Farrimond was brought back into the first-team by coach Peet, and he didn’t disappoint. The 18-year-old delivered a strong display in attack, scoring the second try of the game as he raced onto his own kick to slide over.

Ethan Havard – 8

It’s probably fair to say that not many people realise just how good of a front-rower Havard is. He delivers an eight or nine out of 10 performance every single week. One of the best front-rowers in the British game right now.

Kruise Leeming – 7

Leeming has impressed since stepping up to starting the game as hooker in recent weeks following the season-ending injury blow to Brad O’Neill. Leeming was good on both sides of the ball against St Helens.

Luke Thompson – 8

Like Havard, Thompson is one of the best front-rowers in England right now. He has proven to be a masterstroke of a signing from the Warriors: and has added plenty of firepower to Wigan’s middle unit.

Junior Nsemba – 7

Nsemba is very similar to Eckersley in the fact that he is already a good player: but you feel he is going to be sensational player in four or five years. He produced a couple of big carries in the win over St Helens and defended tough.

Sam Walters – 7

Probably one of his best games yet in a Wigan shirt. The towering back-rower played 80 minutes in the absence of Farrell: and he showed some promising signs of what he can do, scoring his first try for the Cherry and Whites in the second half.

Kaide Ellis – 8

Ellis was Wigan’s makeshift captain for the day with Farrell a late withdrawal: and the Aussie delivered a proper captain’s performance. He was aggressive in defence and worked hard for Peet’s side with the ball, taking a number of barnstorming carries through the middle but also utilising his ball-playing skills.

The only, perhaps, negative aspect of his display was being sin-binned on the hour mark for a high shot on Joe Batchelor.

Liam Byrne (sub) – 7

The Ireland international has been in and out of Peet’s 17 in recent weeks but he made a big impact when he came on from the bench at Elland Road. Byrne caused some damage with his carries through the middle.

Tyler Dupree (sub) – 7

The England international has proven to be an excellent impact player for the Warriors when he has come on from the bench this season. You know what you’re getting with Dupree, he’s strong, he’s physical, he roughs it up in the middle and it takes a couple of defenders to bring him down.

Patrick Mago (sub) – 7

The Samoan powerhouse was originally named 18th man, but was called into the 17 late on following Farrell’s late withdrawal. He remains Wigan’s only ever-present player in 2024, and was solid against the Saints.

Tom Forber (sub) – 7

Forber marked his return to first-team action after spending a couple of months on the sidelines with an ankle injury. He was solid when he came on, and although he didn’t play huge minutes, that allowed starting hooker Leeming to get a breather on the bench and come back on a little more fresh.

READ NEXT: Ranking Super League’s top 10 most accurate goal-kickers in 2024 with Marc Sneyd NOT top