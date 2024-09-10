Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet has provided the latest on Willie Isa’s recovery from a horrific ankle fracture dislocation injury, with the veteran recently pictured back in training.

35-year-old Isa, who has made over 200 appearances for Wigan, suffered the injury during the Cherry and Whites’ Challenge Cup quarter-final victory at Castleford Tigers in mid-April.

He had featured in eight of the Warriors’ first nine games of the campaign across all competitions, including their World Club Challenge triumph against NRL kings Penrith Panthers.

It can take over a year to fully recover from an injury like the one he sustained, and – as you’d expect – Isa hasn’t been able to take to the field since.

And with the veteran being off-contract, he could well have played his last game for the club.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Wigan Warriors trio make LoveRugbyLeague‘s Super League Team of the Week from Round 25

Wigan Warriors coach provides injury update on Willie Isa with veteran pictured back in training

Last week though, the Warriors posted pictures of Isa back training on the pitch at The Brick Community Stadium in the run-up to their crunch clash with Hull KR.

🏃 Great to see @ISA_Willie out running on the pitch this afternoon as he steps up his recovery from injury!#WWRL #SLWIGHKR pic.twitter.com/lLyGsxJNqk — Wigan Warriors 🍒⚪️ (@WiganWarriorsRL) September 4, 2024

And boss Peet has now provided the latest on the back-rower’s recovery, speaking in Tuesday afternoon’s pre-match press conference ahead of their Round 26 clash with Leeds Rhinos.

He said: “Willie’s working his hardest, he’s working phenomenally hard as he has done since day one of his injury.

“He’s in great physical condition, but his injury was that bad that it’s still from one day to the next.

“We’re in territory of pushing a little bit and then some days he reacts really well, but some days he pulls up a bit sore.

“He’s still part of our leadership group, he’s still part of this club and this team and he’s still having a big influence on what you’re seeing on and off the field.

“He’s doing everything he can to get himself back. There’s no contact (training) yet, just running, changing direction and getting some decent load into him.

“The contact will come right at the last stage before he plays, but that’s not imminent.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Former Wigan Warriors star Jackson Hastings linked with Super League return with ‘most likely scenario’ reported