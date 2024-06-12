Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet addresses NRL links with swift response

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet has said he has ‘no interest’ in reports linking him with the vacant head coaching position at Parramatta Eels.

Peet has been named Down Under as one of a number of candidates who would be seen as ideal to succeed Brad Arthur.

In fact, NRL great Matty Johns went as far as suggesting: “A left-of-centre candidate. Rumours are circulating that Peet is interested in the Eels position, even though he’s extended his deal at Wigan.

“Peet has proven himself to be an elite coach in a short amount of time. He’s in his third season at the helm of the Warriors and already won a Challenge Cup, Super League title and beaten Penrith in the World Club Challenge, and picked up Coach of the Year honours.

“It’s little wonder Wigan gave him a seven-year extension, taking him until the end of 2030. Tactically astute and loved by his players, Peet will coach in the NRL one day.”

However, Peet has shot down suggestions he has any sort of interest in the Eels job. Conceding his name is inevitably going to be raised with certain jobs due to the success the Warriors have had under his leadership, he denied he was interested in heading to the NRL.

“I think it’s bound to happen because the team is playing well,” he said. “But it’s of no interest to me.”

Peet’s comments will be a major relief to Warriors fans, who have enjoyed incredible success under his leadership. He has already won every domestic trophy possible – including the Challenge Cup twice – inside just two-and-a-half seasons at the club.

And having recently signed a deal until the end of the 2030 campaign, it appears he will not be leaving for the NRL any time soon.

