Wigan Warriors CEO makes fascinating Nathan Cleary transfer admission

Wigan Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski has admitted that ‘every club’ would be trying to sign NRL superstar Nathan Cleary if he ever did wish to make the move to England.

Cleary was in attendance for the Super League Grand Final on Saturday whilst visiting his partner Mary Fowler, who plays in the UK for Women’s Super League side Manchester City.

The Penrith Panthers playmaker was spotted wearing a Hull KR at Old Trafford whilst supporting his friend and former team-mate Tyrone May, who plays for the Robins.

Cleary was also interviewed on Sky Sports at half-time of the Grand Final, when he was inevitably asked about the recent wild speculation linking him with a move to Super League, which Penrith officials have already shut down, saying their man has not once insinuated he would be keen for a move to England.

“Not anytime soon to be honest,” said Cleary when asked by Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks about the recent speculation linking him with a move to England.

“I’ve seen all the rumours but I get to come over here and see her play which is nice and just have a break but, yeah, won’t be moving over here anytime soon.”

If, by some form of a miracle, Cleary did fancy a switch to England one day, he would undisputedly be one of the biggest names ever to grace Super League.

And Wigan‘s chief executive Radlinski has admitted that every club would be knocking at his door if he ever fancied making the switch to England one day.

“Look, obviously he’s the best player in the world, what he’s done for many years is outstanding,” Radlinski told Sky Sports News on Monday after the Warriors completed a historic Grand Slam two days earlier.

“I think to have him there at Old Trafford on Saturday night was fantastic and I’m sure he saw the occasion and part of him fancied that but I think if Nathan’s name comes on the market, everybody would be trying to sign him.

“I’m pretty comfortable with the squad we’ve got at the moment, but he’d certainly be great for Super League.”

