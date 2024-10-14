Hull KR star to face tribunal for controversial incident as Wigan Warriors prop banned

Aaron Bower

Hull KR centre Peta Hiku will face a Rugby Football League tribunal on Tuesday evening after being charged with making ‘unnecessary contact’ with Wigan Warriors star Junior Nsemba during Saturday’s Grand Final. 

Nsemba left the field for a Head Injury Assessment during the early stages of Saturday evening’s Grand Final after a heavy collision at Old Trafford.

He subsequently passed his HIA and returned to the field to complete the game. But Hiku has been hit with a significant Grade E charge after being deemed to have made contact with Nsemba as he lay on the floor during that incident.

He has been charged with “unnecessary contact with a player who is or maybe injured” and is looking at a lengthy suspension at the beginning of next season’s Super League campaign. It could also impact his first call-up to the New Zealand squad in seven years.

Rovers are expected to strongly contest that charge on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, Wigan prop Luke Thompson has been given a one-match ban for a separate incident in Saturday’s game. Thompson has been charged with Grade B Dangerous Contact – but the Warriors are appealing the ban.

The suspension would eat into Thompson’s participation for England this autumn against Samoa if the appeal is not successful.

