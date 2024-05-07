Wigan Warriors boss confirms duo loans as he provides Mike Cooper, Sam Walters latest

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has confirmed forward duo Sam Eseh and Tiaki Chan will head out on short-term loan moves in Super League.

As revealed by Rugby League Live this morning, prop Eseh will return to Castleford Tigers on a short-term loan whilst versatile forward Chan will spend the next couple of weeks with Hull FC.

Speaking about Eseh and Chan his weekly press conference, Peet said: “It’s game time, they both deserve to play Super League. They train really hard here, and they train to play. It gives them the outlet they’ve need to get fit but also to show what they can do and to be as best ready as they can if and when we need to call upon them.

“I’m looking forward to watching them both play in Super League.”

“Again, Sam’s a player we identified. We know what his strengths are, we see him every day in training and he’s applying himself really well. I’m confident that he’s going to be a real success here long-term. He’s a young player and it’s about picking the right opportunity for him.”

Wigan Warriors boss provides update on Mike Cooper and Sam Walters ahead of Huddersfield Giants clash

The Warriors could be boosted by the return of veteran prop Mike Cooper for Saturday’s trip to Huddersfield Giants, with the England international set to be named amongst Peet’s 21-man squad after missing last week’s win over Catalans Dragons due to concussion protocol.

Off-season recruit Sam Walters, who made his return from a broken collarbone for the reserves at the weekend, will also be named in Peet’s squad for their trip to the John Smith’s Stadium.

When asked about Walters, Peet said: “When a player has been out for so long, particularly when they’ve not played for the club properly, you’re just happy to see them back out there.

“I thought he built into the game (for the reserves). I’ve had some good discussions with Sam this week and I think he’ll get better and better.

“Him and Mike will both be in the 21-man squad, whether they’re in the 17 or not will be confirmed.

“He’s a player we identified who could add something and will be a good fit for us. That hasn’t changed. We’re all really excited to get him out there and integrate him into the team and into the club. I’ve got no doubt that he’ll bring something when he does, it’s just about getting the time of that right.”

