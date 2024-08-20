With their victories at Elland Road, Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards became just the third and fourth Super League clubs respectively to nil an opponent in a Magic Weekend fixture.

2024’s instalment in Leeds was the 17th edition of the annual event, which has been held every year since 2007 barring 2020 – when the COVID-19 Pandemic saw it cancelled.

108 Super League games have been played out at the event to date, with Toulouse Olympique and Toronto Wolfpack also opening up the 2018 instalment at St James’ Park with their Championship clash.

And only five of those 108 have ended in a nilling, including Wigan and Leigh’s respective successes over the weekend just gone!

Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards join exclusive club at Magic Weekend

In the second game of day one on Saturday, Wigan beat bitter rivals St Helens 20-0, with Liam Marshall, Jack Farrimond and Sam Walters all scoring tries.

Matt Peet’s side temporarily returned to the top of the Super League table with that victory, until Hull KR leapfrogged them oncemore with their win against Catalans Dragons.

Neighbours Leigh meanwhile opened up day two on Sunday with a 26-0 win against Salford Red Devils which took Adrian Lam’s side to within three competition points of the play-off places on the ladder.

Edwin Ipape, Umyla Hanley, Leeds United fan Zak Hardaker and Ricky Leutele were the Leopards’ try-scorers at Elland Road.

And only three times prior had a Super League team nilled another at Magic, including twice at Murrayfield in 2010.

In Edinburgh, Crusaders opened up the fourth instalment of the event with a 19-0 win against Bradford Bulls.

Peter Lupton (ball in hand) pictured during Crusaders’ 19-0 win against Bradford Bulls at Magic Weekend in 2010 at Murrayfield

Michael Witt grabbed a brace for the Welsh outfit, who were headed up by Brian Noble, with Jarrod Sammut also on the scoresheet.

The following day, Justin Morgan’s Saints brought the curtain down on the weekend at Murrayfield with their 54-0 success against Hull KR.

30-0 to the good come the break in Scotland’s capital, Ade Gardner scored a brace for the Red V, with Tom Armstrong, Matty Ashurst, Paul Clough, Kyle Eastmond, Chris Flannery, Jamie Foster, James Graham, James Roby and current boss Paul Wellens also crossing the whitewash.

Prior to the 2024 instalment of Magic at Elland Road, only one side had nilled another at the event since then – and it was Saints again, doing so against Hull FC at St James’ Park in 2017, when Justin Holbrook masterminded a 45-0 triumph.

In the second game of day one that year, Regan Grace and Alex Walmsley both scored two tries apiece. Morgan Knowles, Tommy Makinson, Ryan Morgan and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook were the other try-scorers for the Merseyside outfit.

