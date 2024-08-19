Super League Magic Weekend table after 2024 edition: Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors rise as Hull FC drop into bottom half

We witnessed the 17th edition of Magic Weekend, with an entire round of Super League fixtures played at Elland Road in Leeds for the first time.

It was the first time since 2019 in Liverpool that the annual event had been played away from St James’ Park, the home of Newcastle United, which has become its adopted home over the past decade.

Apart from that visit to Anfield in 2019, every Magic Weekend since 2015 had been played up in the North East, but with Newcastle unavailable, the event headed to Leeds for 2024.

Elland Road became the sixth different host venue of the event, with previous venues also including the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, which have both hosted the event three times.

It was also twice staged at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

Magic Weekend has always added an extra fixture to the calendar, contributing to the loop fixtures in recent years.

When the league was at 14 teams, it was simply the 27th fixture after each team had played home and away against each other, while during the Super 8s era it was similar – the 23rd game as the 12 teams played each other home and away too before the split.

The selection of fixtures has differed over the years too – from derby matches to rivalries, and now to something that’s more connected to where teams finished in Super League in the previous season.

There is an argument to say that it skews the fixture list, and provides some unfair advantages to certain teams.

The schedule may well contribute to who has the best record at Magic Weekend, but we’ve ranked those to have played at least once in Super League at Magic Weekend here from fewest to most points picked up at the event after the 2024 instalment…

17. Bradford Bulls – 2 points

Sam Burgess featured in Bradford Bulls’ only Magic Weekend win to date, against Wakefield Trinity at Murrayfield in 2009

17 clubs have graced the field at Magic Weekend in Super League, and Bradford have the worst overall record. In eight games at the event, the Bulls have won just once – 32-16 victors against Wakefield in Edinburgh in 2009.

They lost all of the other seven, last involved at the Etihad in 2014 when Huddersfield beat them 54-16. No other club have featured at Magic Weekend as often with just one win to their name.

Magic record: Played: 8, Won: 1, Drawn: 0, Lost: 7

= Toulouse Olympique – 2 points*

You’ll notice the asterisk next to Toulouse’s name there – and that’s because they’re an odd one out here. They’ve played two games at Magic Weekend, but only been in Super League for one single season to date – that coming in 2022. That year, they beat Wakefield at St James’ Park and that’s where their two competition points come from.

But four years prior, their Championship clash against Canadian outfit Toronto opened up Magic Weekend as a curtain raiser ahead of the six Super League games.

They lost 43-30 that day, so officially have two points from a possible four at Magic Weekends.

Magic record: Played: 2, Won: 1, Drawn: 0, Lost: 1

15. Crusaders – 4 points*

Crusaders ace Michael Witt pictured on his way over for a try against Salford City Reds at Magic Weekend in 2011, hosted at The Millennium Stadium in Cardiff

Crusaders have officially been hard done to here, because they could have had six points to their name, but let us explain. In 2007 and 2008, when Magic Weekend was in Cardiff, they opened up the event but at a different venue – Brewery Field in Bridgend.

In ’07, they lost 34-26 to Oldham in the third tier, and come ’08, they beat Featherstone Rovers 28-18 in the second tier. But given the games took place at an entirely different venue, we’re being a bit cruel and not allowing those to count in their Magic Weekend tallies.

Nonetheless, having broken into Super League in 2009, the Welsh outfit went on to win two of their three Super League games at Magic Weekends – beating Bradford 19-0 in Edinburgh in 2010 before going on to record a 42-12 victory against Salford in Cardiff the following year.

Magic record: Played: 3, Won: 2, Drawn: 0, Lost: 1

= Leigh Leopards – 4 points

Up until last year, Leigh were winless at Magic Weekend – losing both of their trips to St James’ Park under the ‘Centurions’ guise and shipping a combined 80 points in the process between those two defeats in 2017 and 2021.

That record changed in 2023 though, with the Magic Weekend ‘hoodoo’ put to bed as Adrian Lam’s Leopards thumped Wakefield 30-4 up in the North East despite having Ben Reynolds sent off. And they picked up a second Magic win on the spin when they beat Salford 26-0 at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.

Magic record: Played: 4, Won: 2, Drawn: 0, Lost: 2

= Widnes Vikings – 4 points

Widnes Vikings celebrate a try at Magic Weekend in 2018

During their time as a Super League outfit, Widnes managed just two Magic Weekend victories in seven attempts, losing the other five games they were involved in at the event.

The Vikings beat Salford 30-24 in 2014 at the Etihad and 38-16 the following year at St James’ Park. They were last involved in 2018 when St Helens got the better of them, losing 38-18 in the North East.

Magic record: Played: 7, Won: 2, Drawn: 0, Lost: 5

12. London Broncos – 10 points

London, then under the ‘Harlequins RL’ guise were involved in the first-ever Super League game at a Magic Weekend in 2007 when their 32-28 win against Catalans opened up the event’s inaugural year in Cardiff.

They picked up their fifth victory at the event on Saturday afternoon when they beat Hull FC 29-4 in the opening game of the 2024 edition.

Magic record: Played: 10, Won: 5, Drawn: 0, Lost: 5

= Salford Red Devils – 10 points

Joe Shorrocks in action for Salford Red Devils at Magic Weekend in 2024

Relegated in 2007 and back in Super League by 2009, Salford have missed just one of the 17 Magic Weekends to date, but have lost 11 of their 16 games at the event!

Since beating Leigh in 2017, the Red Devils have now won only one of their six games at the event – losing 26-0 to the Leopards at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.

Magic record: Played: 16, Won: 5, Drawn: 0, Lost: 11

= Wakefield Trinity – 10 points

Having been relegated at the end of the 2023 season, this year’s Magic Weekend was the first that Wakefield had ever missed – involved in all 16 prior.

Despite winning at the second attempt in Cardiff against Castleford in 2008, Trinity won just five of their first 16 games at the event though, beaten by Toulouse in 2022 and Leigh in 2023, both at St James’ Park.

Magic record: Played: 16, Won: 5, Drawn: 0, Lost: 11

9. Hull FC – 14 points

Hull FC’s Brad Fash (centre) appears dejected during their defeat to London Broncos at Magic Weekend in 2024

Hull FC have been involved in all 17 Magic Weekends to date, and they’ve had slightly more success than Wakefield, albeit only minimal, with seven victories to their name at the event.

The Black and Whites left Newcastle with two competition points in the bag in both 2022 and 2023 – victorious against rivals Hull KR and Warrington respectively, but lost 29-4 to London on Saturday afternoon at Elland Road.

Magic record: Played: 17, Won: 7, Drawn: 0, Lost: 10

8. Catalans Dragons – 17 points

Magic has only ever seen three draws in its time, and Catalans were involved in one of those – seeing their tussle with Huddersfield at St James’ Park in 2015 end all square at 22-22.

The Dragons – who sealed the League Leaders’ Shield at Magic Weekend in 2021 – were beaten 36-4 at Elland Road by Hull KR on Sunday evening.

Magic record: Played: 17, Won: 8, Drawn: 1, Lost: 8

7. Hull KR – 18 points

Hull KR celebrate a try during their win against Catalans Dragons at Magic Weekend in 2024

East Hull natives KR were winners in the first three editions of Magic Weekend before being thumped 54-0 by St Helens up in Edinburgh in 2010. Overall though, the Robins have a positive record at the event – winning nine and losing seven.

They recorded a first Magic win in three years with their 36-4 win against Catalans in the penultimate game of the weekend on Sunday evening at Elland Road.

Magic record: Played: 16, Won: 9, Drawn: 0, Lost: 7

= Leeds Rhinos – 18 points

Leeds have now lost two Magic Weekend games on the spin, following up their 26-24 defeat to Castleford in 2023 with a 24-6 loss against Warrington at Elland Road on Saturday night.

The Rhinos’ record at Magic just about remains positive though, winning in nine of the 17 editions to date – including successes in all of the first six years before eventually losing out 20-16 to Wigan in 2013 at the Etihad.

Magic record: Played: 17, Won: 9, Drawn: 0, Lost: 8

5. St Helens – 19 points

St Helens players appear dejected during their Magic Weekend defeat to Wigan Warriors in 2024

Only four teams have earned more competition points from Magic Weekend games than Saints, who have reigned supreme in nine of the 17 editions to date.

Beating rivals Wigan in the very first edition in Cardiff in 2007, they had won five of their last six outings at the event before Saturday’s 20-0 defeat to the Warriors at Elland Road.

Magic record: Played: 17, Won: 9, Drawn: 1, Lost: 7

4. Castleford Tigers – 20 points

Castleford had won eight of previous 10 games at Magic Weekend before heading to Elland Road, and 10 of their 15 overall at the event, but they departed LS11 having been beaten 20-12 on Sunday night by Huddersfield in the closing game of the 2024 edition.

Accordingly, they’ve now got a record of 10 wins and six defeats in 16 outings at Magic, but have dropped from second to joint-third on this table.

Magic record: Played: 16, Won: 10, Drawn: 0, Lost: 6

= Wigan Warriors – 20 points

Wigan Warriors celebrate a try during their Magic Weekend win against St Helens in 2024

Wigan have also picked up 20 competition points at Magic Weekends to date, picking up their ninth win at the event – and their first under the tutelage of Matt Peet – when they beat St Helens 20-0 at Elland Road on Saturday evening.

Notably, the Cherry and Whites have drawn two of their Magic games – more than any other team. Sharing the points with St Helens in 2011 in Cardiff, they also ended honours even with Warrington six years later at St James’ Park.

Magic record: Played: 17, Won: 9, Drawn: 2, Lost: 6

2. Warrington Wolves – 21 points

After being beaten in Newcastle by Hull FC in 2023, Warrington responded with their 24-6 win at Elland Road against Leeds on Saturday night, making it four wins in the last five Magic Weekends.

The Wolves won in Cardiff in both of the first two editions of the event before being defeated at Magic for the first time in 2009 by Hull KR in Edinburgh.

Magic record: Played: 17, Won: 10, Drawn: 1, Lost: 6

1. Huddersfield Giants – 23 points

From left to right: Sam Hewitt, Leroy Cudjoe and Olly Russell celebrate a try for Huddersfield Giants at Magic Weekend in 2024

Huddersfield extended their lead as the outright best performing side at Magic Weekend when they beat Castleford 20-12 at Elland Road on Sunday night.

The Giants – who drew 22-22 with Catalans at St James’ Park in 2015 – have now lost only two of their last 11 games at the event (W8, D1). Nobody has won more Magic games than them, or earned as many competition points.

Magic record: Played: 17, Won: 11, Drawn: 1, Lost: 5