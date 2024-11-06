With speculation growing that the War of the Roses concept is set to return in 2025, everyone is talking about who could line up for both Yorkshire and Lancashire in such a game.

But the teams that take to the field are not the only thing under consideration if the game gets the green light to return for the first time in over 20 years. There’s also the prospect of who will coach each county.

England coach Shaun Wane has thrown forward his suggestions – with his two assistants top of his personal list. But the last iteration of the event in 2003 had two active club coaches in Paul Cullen and Graham Steadman in charge.

So could we see something similar next year? Here’s some possible suggestions for both counties.

Yorkshire: Sam Burgess

He’d almost certainly be a popular pick – and there’s every suggestion Burgess would be up for doing it, too.

The Warrington Wolves head coach is understood to be a popular figure with IMG, and someone the game are keen to promote as much as possible. Having a coach with Burgess‘ reputation attached to the concept would immediately give it credibility and arguably add interest from outside of the sport’s hardcore fans, too.

That’s not to mention the fact he’s as proud a Yorkshireman as you’re ever likely to find.

Lancashire: Matt Peet

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet

He’s the most successful coach Super League has seen for quite some time: but would Peet be willing to jump in and coach the Red Rose, too?

Peet is fiercely loyal to Wigan and is 100 per cent committed to the project at hand at the Warriors. But he’s another that IMG are keen to push to a wider audience, it is understood: and him and Burgess squaring off would certainly be fascinating.

Like Burgess, he’d no doubt be a hugely popular choice among Lancashire supporters, too.

Yorkshire: Andy Last

He’s the man Wane personally nominated to take charge of the White Rose: and it does make sense on a number of levels.

First and foremost, Last has the attachment to Yorkshire given his roots (we’re not going to start a whole Humberside/Yorkshire debate here!) so that’s an automatic tick in the box.

But perhaps more importantly, if the game is doubling up as a selection process for England against the Kangaroos, who better to have coaching the counties than the men who will be Wane’s trusted allies?

Lancashire: Lee Briers

Lee Briers is returning to Super League in 2025 with St Helens

Which leads us to the other side of the Roses divide in this argument. There’s not a great deal to add here. Briers would likely relish the opportunity to coach a talented group of players in camp for such a big game, given how he’s only in an assistant coaching role at St Helens in 2025.

Yorkshire: Daryl Powell

If you want someone to get involved with the concept who has a history of it: then who better than someone that actually represented one of the counties as a player?

Daryl Powell turned out for Yorkshire in 1989, and given how he’s a Super League coach once again, would almost certainly meet the criteria to be in charge of the White Rose.

Whether he’d want to deviate away from his commitments at Wakefield Trinity remains to be seen, but he’d definitely be an option to consider.

Lancashire: Mike Eccles

London Broncos head coach Mike Eccles

A highly-regarded coach with a bright future in the game: and a Lancastrian at heart. London Broncos boss Eccles is another who perfectly meets the criteria to be a War of the Roses coach.

Would he be willing to take the time away from the Broncos, a role he is clearly hugely passionate about, to jump into a Lancashire camp? If so, he’d be another who would be a popular choice.

