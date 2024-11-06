Leeds Rhinos star ‘keen to return to NRL’ as fresh twist emerges on future

Conflicting reports have emerged over the future of Leeds Rhinos star Brodie Croft – as a new suggestion in Australia has alleged the former Man of Steel is ‘keen to return’ to the NRL in 2025.

Croft was named earlier this week as a player of interest to the Dragons after they released Ben Hunt from his existing contract. The Rhinos half-back was on a five-man shortlist which also reportedly included Wigan star Bevan French: who will not be leaving the reigning Super League champions.

But Croft’s future has taken two very different twists in a matter of hours. On Tuesday, the Yorkshire Evening Post confirmed that Croft did have a release clause in his deal which allowed him to return to the NRL: but that deadline has passed for 2025, meaning he is likely to remain at AMT Headingley.

However, hours later, Wide World of Sports in Australia suggested that Croft is the ‘firm favourite’ when it comes to the Dragons’ choice to replace Hunt next year.

Furthermore, the report states that Croft is keen to return home, seemingly suggesting that a deal could well be possible. They have suggested that he is firming up as the preferred choice of Dragons coach Shane Flanagan as the club look to prepare for life after Hunt in 2025.

But it appears the Rhinos have no intention of letting one of their star players leave the club, with the clause in Croft’s contract not activated for next year according to the club’s sporting director, Ian Blease.

That means that Croft will almost certainly remain a Rhino for at least one more season, despite the suggestions in Australia that the Dragons would be willing to try and broker a deal to get the half-back to return to the NRL.

Croft is likely to play a key role in 2025 as the Rhinos aim to return to the upper echelons of Super League in Brad Arthur’s first season in charge of the club.

