Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet insists it is vital that Super League returns to Las Vegas for years to come and that the competition continues to have a presence on the world’s biggest stage.

The reigning Super League champions put on a thrilling show at Allegiant Stadium to win the first-ever Super League game played in the United States, defeating Warrington Wolves 48-24.

Wigan scored some sensational tries and were far too good for the Wolves when it mattered on the biggest stage yet again.

Talk will now turn towards who will be on the billing for Vegas in 2026, with a number of clubs queuing up to be invited next year to the NRL’s new marquee event.

And Peet said while he would not want to force clubs to be part of it, he thinks it is essential that someone is Stateside if Wigan won’t be in 2026.

Peet said: “Every club has got their own circumstances but as a competition we have to have presence here. There’s so much going on and so many eyes on the sport and so many relationships being made. It’s really important that we’re part of it.”

Peet admitted he felt his side had a responsibility to put on a show and entertain on such a major stage: and believes his side accomplished that.

He said: “That was part of the job today. Both teams tried to play open rugby and both teams were tested, it came down to a lot of scramble defence and I was very proud of the performance.

“They rise to the big occasion and they enjoy the privilege and I was confident all week that we would perform. There’s been a lot asked of the lads but we’ve handled it well.”

The game’s outstanding player was arguably Bevan French, who dazzled all evening with some outrageous pieces of play.

And when asked to sum up his performance, Peet simply said: “He was Bevan French and that’s all we asked him to be.”

