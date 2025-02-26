Sam Burgess is on his way to Las Vegas to link up with Warrington Wolves, Love Rugby League can reveal.

The Wolves have reached a breakthrough with the US Embassy over their head coach’s visa situation on Wednesday, allowing Burgess to board a flight to the States to join his team ahead of their historic clash in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

Fears were growing that Burgess would have to stay at home in the UK over delays concerning his visa application, given his historic criminal convictions.

He travelled to London on Tuesday and was on standby in a hotel waiting to board a flight as soon as he was given the green light to do so.

And Love Rugby League understands that confirmation has now arrived, with Burgess bound for the States to meet up with his team.

Assistant coaches Richard Marshall and Martin Gleeson have taken charge of training sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday in Burgess’ absence, but it is now anticipated Burgess will be able to handle the remainder of the prep as usual.

The Wolves had always remained quietly confident they could secure a visa application for Burgess to enable him to travel, though fears were raised when the team departed on Sunday without him. He insisted after Friday’s game with Catalans that he was always hopeful he could travel.

And those hopes have now been realised, with the Wire boss on a plane and on his way to Las Vegas to join his team.

The news will also come as a major relief to the NRL too, who are hopeful of integrating Burgess into much of their buildup to the event, given his links to the competition.

