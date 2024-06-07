The Wigan Warriors have had a love affair with the Challenge Cup in the past, however a Wembley win has alluded them in recent season.

The Cherry and Whites might have lifted the title in 2022, however their last win at the historic home of the Challenge Cup came back in 2013.

But with such a big gap between Wembley victories, it begs the question of what the squad that lifted the title that day are doing now? Well, here is an in-depth look at how the Warriors squad from 2013 have moved on with their career.

Sam Tomkins

Where else to start? Sam Tomkins was the starting fullback that day in 2013, in what was his final year of his first spell at Wigan. He made the move to the New Zealand Warriors in 2014, however after just two seasons he moved back to the North West to rejoin Wigan. He later went onto join the Catalans Dragons in 2019.

Since 2013, Tomkins has won one Super League Grand Final and a World Club Challenge with Wigan and a League Leaders Shield with Catalans. He now works as an ambassador for the French side and as a TV pundit after retiring at the end of last season.

Josh Charnley

One of a select few still playing now. Charnley had a fantastic career with the Warriors, before continuing his fine career at Warrington Wolves. In 2017, Charnley tried his hand at rugby union with a stint at Sale Sharks, however he returned to Warrington in 2018. Since then, he has joined Leigh Leopards, where he is a key part of Adrian Lam’s team.

Since 2013, Charnley has won one Super League Grand Final and two Challenge Cups with both Warrington and Leigh. He also featured in last year’s final for the Leopards.

Darrell Goulding

Centre Darrell Goulding had a great career with the Warriors. He made 175 appearances during his 9-year stint and won two Grand Finals and one Challenge Cup. A switch to Hull KR followed in 2015, however he was forced to retire that season after a string of concussions.

He is now a business owner and a player agent.

Ian Thornley

Photo: Craig Thomas/News Images

Another one of this group still playing is Ian Thornley. The centre made the switch from rugby union in 2012 to join the Warriors and remained there for two seasons. After a string of loan spells, he joined Hull KR on a permanent deal in 2016, and then Catalans Dragons and the then Leigh Centurions. He rejoined the Cherry and Whites in 2022, but again moved to Wakefield Trinity at the start of this season.

Since 2013, Thornley has won a Challenge Cup title, and was part of the Warriors squad that won the Challenge Cup in 2021 and became Super League Champions last season.

Pat Richards

Richards joined the Warriors in 2006, and had a fantastic career with the club. He made 224 appearances during his seven year stint, before returning back to Australia with the Wests Tigers. He did return to Super League in 2016, ending his career with the Catalans Dragons in 2016.

He went onto win everything he could on both hemispheres, including a Man of Steel award in 2010, however he couldn’t add any more silverware to his collection after 2013.

Richards now sells machinery.

Blake Green

Green moved to Super League with Hull KR in 2011, however he was quickly snapped up by the Warriors. He went onto make 49 appearances for the Cherry and Whites over two seasons, before returning back down under. After returning to the NRL, Green went onto play for Melbourne Storm, Manly Sea Eagles, New Zealand Warriors and Newcastle Knights. He is now also coach at the Knights.

After 2013, he also won a Minor Premiership with Melbourne.

Matty Smith

The Wigan half-back was pivotal in the Warriors success at Wembley, and he lifted the Lance Todd trophy as a result. Smith began his career at St Helens, before stints at Widnes, Celtic Crusaders and Salford. He later joined Wigan in 2012 and made 139 appearances for the club across his four year spell.

Smith returned to St Helens in 2017, before moving to Catalans, Warrington and ending his career at Widnes. He is now head coach of the St Helens women’s team and is an assistant coach for the men’s team.

He also won a League Leaders Shield with the Saints in 2014.

Ben Flower

The Welsh prop began his career with the Celtic Crusaders in 2009, however he took things up a gear in 2012 with a move to Wigan. He went onto amas 184 appearances in Cherry and White between 2012 and 2020, before ending his career at Leigh. Since retiring, Flower has become a Biltong producer in Wigan.

After 2013, he went onto win two Super League Grand Finals and one World Club Challenge.

Michael McIlorum

Hooker Michael McIlorum made his debut for Wigan in 2007 and had a decorated 10-year spell with the club. He made a staggering 242 appearances for the club and won two Super League Grand Finals. McIlorum later moved to Catalans Dragons in 2017, where he remains to this day. He has since made 127 appearances for Les Dracs and won a Challenge Cup and a League Leaders Shield with the club.

Lee Mossop

Prop Lee Mossop made his debut for Wigan in 2008, and in between loan stints at Huddersfield and Barrow made 165 appearances for the club. He then moved to Parramatta Eels in the NRL, however after an injury-plagued spell down under he returned to Wigan Warriors. Mossop then made the move to Salford in 2017, where he made 82 appearances over five years.

Following his retirement from rugby league, Mossop became a player agent.

Harrison Hansen

The prop is now heading into his 21st season as a professional player! The Samoan and New Zealand international made his Wigan debut in 2004, and quickly became a regular in the team. He made 242 appearances for the club in his nine year stint, before leaving for Salford in 2014. Hansen later played for Leigh and Widnes, before joining Toulouse in 2020, where he still plays today.

Since 2013, he has won a Million Pound Game with the French side.

Liam Farrell

Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell

The only player still playing for Wigan from the 2013 side is stalwart Liam Farrell! The back-rower made his debut in 2010, and has since gone onto make 366 appearances for the club. Farrell is also the current captain of the club.

Since 2013, he has won three Super League Grand Finals, two League Leaders Shields, one Challenge Cup and two World Club Challenges.

Sean O’Loughlin

Whilst Farrell is the only player still at the club, Sean O’Loughlin is still an important part of the Warriors recent success, as he is now assistant coach alongside Tommy Leuluai and Matty Peet.

The forward made his Cherry and Whites debut in 2002, and made an astonishing 460 appearances for the club. He hung up his boots in 2020.

O’Loughlin also won two Super League Grand Finals, one League Leaders Shield and one World Club Challenge after 2013.

Bench

Gil Dudson

The final player from the 2013 side still playing is Gil Dudson. The Cardiff-native joined Wigan in 2012, and made 49 appearances for the club in his two seasons. He joined Widnes in 2015, before other stints at Salford Red Devils, Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves. He is now currently on loan at Salford too.

Since 2013, Dudson has won a League Leaders Shield with Les Dracs.

Scott Taylor

Prop Scott Taylor joined former teammate Tomkins in hanging up his boots at the end of last season. He began his career with Hull KR in 2009, before joining Wigan in 2013. Taylor spent two years with the Warriors, before joining Salford, however he swiftly returned to Yorkshire to join Hull FC in 2016.

Taylor made 178 appearances for the Airlie Birds, where he also won back-to-back Challenge Cup titles in 2016 and 2017, where he beat Wigan.

He now owns a car business and is looking for a role within professional rugby league.

Chris Tuson

Tuson made his debut for Wigan in 2008, and in between a loan spell at Castleford Tigers made 83 appearances for the club. He made the switch to East Yorkshire in 2014 to join Hull KR, where he ended his career due to injury.

With the help of a grant from RL Cares, he is now the owner of a software company.

Logan Tomkins

Last but not least, Logan Tomkins also featured in the 2013 final alongside his brother Sam. He made his professional debut whilst on dual registration for Widnes, however he made his Wigan debut in 2012. In between loan spells at Salford and Workington Town, he made 47 appearances for his hometown club. He later joined the Red Devils on a permanent basis in 2015, and made 137 appearances for them. Tomkins then rejoined Widnes in 2020, however he retired not long after.

Since retiring, he is focusing on a career away from rugby.

Coach: Shaun Wane

The coach that day for Wigan was none other than Shaun Wane. The former Wigan player took the role as head coach in 2011, and won three Super League Grand Finals, two Challenge Cups and one World Club Challenge. Wane then left Wigan for a role in the Scotland rugby union, before returning back to rugby league to take over as England head coach, where he remains today.

Wane has also led England to a series win over Tonga, and a World Cup semi-final.

