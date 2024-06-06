With Saturday’s Challenge Cup final between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves firmly on the horizon, we have given our thoughts on what a potential combined 13 could look like.

The teams are blessed with some of the best players in Super League, however there will be some big omissions.

With that in mind, here is our combined 13…

1. Matt Dufty

A tough choice, but Matt Dufty edges out Jai Field on current form. The Warrington fullback has been so important to Warrington’s attack this season, and he currently leads the league for both meters made and carries. He is also just as solid in defence too.

2. Matty Ashton

The English international has had a fantastic season for Warrington. He has grabbed an impressive 11 tries in all competitions thus far, and has flourished in an impressive Warrington attack this season.

3. Jake Wardle

The first Wigan player in our team. Centre Wardle is arguably the best centre in Super League, and has only kicked on from an impressive debut season last time out.

4. Toby King

Toby King in action for Warrington Wolves in 2024

Former Wigan loanee Toby King improved so much during his spell in Cherry and White, but it’s Warrington that are reaping the rewards of this. King has been brilliant for Wire this season, and has been a key cog in their rapid growth.

5. Liam Marshall

Wigan Warriors’ Liam Marshall crosses for a try in 2024

Super League’s top try scorer couldn’t miss out on our team. Marshall is a brilliant player on both sides of the ball, and whilst he is known for his try-scoring ability, he does the ugly work very well too.

6. Bevan French

The current reigning Man of Steel was a must-have for this team. His X-factor ability is so important to the way Wigan play, and has the ability to create something from nothing. He is also a potent try-scorer in his own right, as well as Wigan’s chief assist-maker.

7. George Williams

George Williams celebrates a Warrington Wolves win in 2024

Another tough choice between Williams and Harry Smith, but the England captain just edges it for us. Williams adds plenty of experience and leadership to Warrington’s team, and mix that with his playing ability too and you have one of the best half-backs in Super League.

8. Luke Thompson

The former St Helens man has hit the ground running in his new colours. Thompson has added so much power through the middle for Wigan this season on both sides of the ball, and can play a huge amount of minutes too.

9. Brad O’Neil

Brad O’Neill in action for Wigan Warriors in 2024

A tricky call, but O’Neil slots in at hooker. The 21-year-old has been very impressive this season, providing Wigan with a solid platform with great distribution. His form has also kept the experienced Kruise Leeming out of the starting team, which highlights just how well he’s been playing.

10. Paul Vaughan

Paul Vaughan applauds the Warrington Wolves fans after a game in 2024

One of the best signings in recent seasons. Like Thompson, Vaughan adds so much power and physicality through the middle, but his ability to play big minutes for his side is equally as important.

11. Junior Nsemba

Junior Nsemba in action for Wigan Warriors in 2024

One of the best young players in Super League, Junior Nsemba had to be in our team. Nsemba has been so impressive in recent weeks, with his raw power and athleticism becoming a good weapon on Wigan’s right edge.

12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon

Since arriving from Newcastle this off-season, Fitzgibbon has grown week on week to become one of Warrington’s key men. His ability to chew up meters gives Warrington consistent front-foot ball, which then in turn brings the best out of the players around him too.

13. Kaide Ellis

Wigan’s number 13 Kaide Ellis completes our team. Ellis really adds some real punch on both sides of the ball. His shift into loose forward this season has brought out the best in him this season, but it also takes the load off the likes of Liam Byrne, the afore mentioned Thompson and Patrick Mago.

