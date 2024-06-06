Everything you need to know on Challenge Cup finals day including kick-off times, broadcast information

Saturday sees rugby league’s annual trip to Wembley for Challenge Cup finals day, which this year will undoubtedly be an emotional occasion following the sad passing of a true legend in Rob Burrow, who lost his four-and-a-half year battle with MND last weekend.

Following his passing at the age of 41, supporters attending Challenge Cup finals day at Wembley on Saturday will be able to leave tributes at the Rugby League Statue from 9.45am (BST).

The Rugby League Statue, unveiled back in August 2015, is located on the East Level 2 concourse.

Supporters have been asked by the RFL not to bring any form of flame as a tribute to Burrow, with that including candles. All portable tributes will be relocated to Headingley following this weekend’s games in the capital. Floral tributes are unable to be relocated.

Below, we bring you a full rundown of how Saturday’s Challenge Cup finals day will shape up in terms of an on-field schedule, including the latest team news. We’ve also included how you can watch all four finals remotely if you are not attending in person…

RELATED: Rob Burrow tributes confirmed for Challenge Cup final including later kick-off time

Champion Schools Year 7 Boys’ Final (Steven Mullaney Memorial Game)

Who: St Peters Catholic High School (Wigan) v Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf (Cardiff)

Kick Off: 10am (BST)

How to Watch: Live on the RFL’s YouTube channel

Supporters at Wembley are invited to applaud during the 7th minute of the game to celebrate the life of Rob Burrow.

Women’s Challenge Cup Final

An action shot of the 2023 Women’s Challenge Cup final between St Helens & Leeds Rhinos at Wembley

Who: Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Kick Off: 11.45am (BST)

How to Watch: BBC Two & BBC iPlayer

Prior to kick-off, there will be a minute’s silence in memory of Leeds legend Rob Burrow. Then, in the 7th minute of the game, supporters are invited to applaud to celebrate his life.

There will be two post-match trophy presentations: one in the royal box and the second on the pitch, which will then be followed by the traditional lap of honour for the winning team.

Saints have lifted the Challenge Cup in each of the last three seasons, including at Wembley against Leeds last year. Head coach Matty Smith won the men’s competition back in 2013 in the colours of Wigan, named the man of the match as he scooped the Lance Todd Trophy.

Lois Forsell’s Rhinos meanwhile see Shona Hoyle, Bethan Dainton & Ruby Enright return after their recent injury problems. Evie Cousins, Grace Field, Liv Whitehead, Ella Donnelly & Beth Macmillan could all make their first appearance for the club in a final.

Leeds’ 21-woman squad: Enright, Robinson, Beevers, Hardcastle, Butcher, Casey, Hornby, Bennett, Northrop, Hoyle, Sykes, Dainton, Moxon, Lockwood, Whitehead, Field, Cousins, Greening, Macmillan, Donnelly

Saints’ 21-woman squad: Salihi, Rotheram, McColm, E. Stott, Burke, Harris, Gaskin, Whitfield, Jones, Crowl, Travis, Rudge, Cunningham, N. Williams, D. Stott, Birchall, Mottershead, Hook, Taylor, M. Williams, Sutherland

RELATED: Matty Smith builds his ‘perfect player’ using 5 attributes, including St Helens & Wigan Warriors legends

Men’s Challenge Cup Final

Wigan Warriors’ Junior Nsemba on the charge with the ball in hand against Warrington Wolves last weekend

Who: Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors

Kick Off: 3.07pm (BST) – Kick-off changed in honour of Rob Burrow

How to Watch: BBC One & BBC iPlayer

Prior to kick-off, there will be a minute’s silence in memory of Leeds legend Rob Burrow. Then, in the 7th minute of the game, supporters are invited to applaud to celebrate his life.

There will be two post-match trophy presentations: one in the royal box and the second on the pitch, which will then be followed by the traditional lap of honour for the winning team.

Warrington see the majority of the senior figures who sat out last weekend’s narrow defeat to Wigan in Super League return to Sam Burgess’ squad, including the likes of Matty Ashton, Toby King, Paul Vaughan.

The Warriors are without both Adam Keighran & Tyler Dupree having both picked up three-match suspensions following last week’s game.

Warrington’s 21-man squad: Ashton, Bullock, Crowther, Currie, Drinkwater, Dufty, Fitzgibbon, Harrison, Holroyd, King, Musgrove, Nicholson, Powell, Ratchford, Tai, Thewlis, Vaughan, Walker, Williams, Wood, Wrench

Wigan’s 21-man squad: Field, Miski, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Havard, O’Neill, Byrne, Farrell, Ellis, Cooper, Mago, Thompson, Leeming, Hill, Nsemba, Walters, Hampshire, Eckersley, Douglas

LRL RECOMMENDS: Every rugby league final between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves over the years, and the Cherry & Whites’ extraordinary record

1895 Cup Final

Sheffield Eagles head coach Mark Aston (left) & Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell (right)

Who: Wakefield Trinity v Sheffield Eagles

Kick Off: 5.45pm (BST)

How to Watch: Super League+ (Free)

Supporters are invited to applaud during the 7th minute of the game to celebrate the life of Rob Burrow.

There will be one post-match trophy presentation. This will take place on the pitch, and will be followed by the traditional lap of honour for the winning team.

Unbeaten in the Championship so far this season, league leaders Wakefield – headed up by Daryl Powell – thumped Dewsbury Rams 56-0 at Belle Vue last Friday night. Trinity see experienced heads Jermaine McGillvary, Iain Thornley & Josh Griffin all come back in, replacing Mathieu Cozza, Myles Lawford and Harvey Smith.

Mark Aston’s Sheffield meanwhile were beaten 31-18 at Batley Bulldogs last weekend, and now sit 3rd on the Championship ladder. Blake Broadbent returns to the Eagles’ squad for Wembley, with Matty Marsh dropping out.

Wakefield’s 21-man squad: Jowitt, McGillvary, Pratt, Thornley, Walmsley, Gale, Lino, Bowden, Hood, Atoni, Ashurst, Griffin, Pitts, Kay, Uele, Bain, Rodwell, Doyle, Croft, Booth, Olpherts

Sheffield’s 21-man squad: Jones-Bishop, Welham, Glover, Dawson-Jones, Aston, Thackeray, Battye, Halafihi, Dickinson, Bower, Farrell, Gwaze, Hansen, Hodgson, Broadbent, Clark, Murphy, Wood, Liu, Sene-Lefao, Millar

READ NEXT: Behind Mark Aston & Daryl Powell’s unique bond as long-term friends prepare to do battle under Wembley arch