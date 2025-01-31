Warrington Wolves swoop to sign highly-rated League 1 youngster

Super League side Warrington Wolves have completed the signing of highly-rated teenager Daniel Coop from League 1 outfit Swinton Lions.

Coop, 17, only joined the Lions ahead of the 2025 campaign having caught the eye in the colours of community club Rochdale Mayfield.

He was not named in Paul Wood’s squad for last weekend’s 24-12 defeat at Whitehaven in the Second Round of the Challenge Cup, and has now been granted a release to link up with Warrington, joining the Wolves’ youth ranks for 2025.

The youngster, who progressed through Swinton’s ‘Lions’ Elite Athletes with Potentional Programme’, is eligible for Ireland on the international front and already has representative honours for the Wolfhounds at under-19s level.

He was also named as the 18th man, remaining unused, at senior level for Ireland’s 30-28 win against the Netherlands in Zaandam last September.

Swinton – who were relegated from the Championship last term after losing a one-off clash against League 1 play-off winners Hunslet on home soil – confirmed Coop’s departure via social media on Friday afternoon.

Posting on Facebook, the Greater Manchester outfit wrote: “17-year-old Daniel Coop, whom we recruited from Rochdale Mayfield ahead of the current season, has been allowed to join Warrington Wolves.

“After further careful consideration, it was felt that the immediate best interests of the player would be within the academy and reserve systems at Warrington.

“However, in consultation with the Wolves, we still hope to see Dan in a first team shirt at Swinton Lions in the not-too-distant future.

“Everyone at the Lions wishes Daniel the very best of luck.”

