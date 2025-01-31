Warrington Wolves ace Toby King makes Grand Final admission amid ‘trauma’ claim ahead of testimonial

Warrington ace Toby King admits that becoming the first Wolves side to win a Grand Final is something talked about openly in the Wire camp, revealing how that aim has previously prevented his departure from the club.

Now 28, Huddersfield-born King has been with Warrington since he was 16. Saturday evening will see the centre take to the field at the Halliwell Jones Stadium against Leigh Leopards in a pre-season friendly which doubles up as his testimonial.

During his time at Wire, he’s donned their shirt in two Grand Finals – losing out to Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford in both 2016 and 2018.

And last year, only a dubious try away against Hull KR in the play-off semi-finals prevented Warrington from reaching the Theatre of Dreams for a fifth time.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Off-contract Warrington Wolves star Toby King makes major admission on future

‘I still remember the 2016 Grand Final… it’s like trauma, you don’t get over it, it’s horrible’

No club in Super League history has featured in more Grand Final’s than the Wolves’ four without ever tasting glory, but King says the hurt experienced over the years makes the desire stronger to go all the way in 2025.

Speaking to the media, including LoveRugbyLeague, ahead of his testimonial, the England and Ireland international explained: “The consensus was that in 2021, I probably was ready and thinking I was going to leave, but there was just something pulling at me to stay.

“I had something here that I didn’t want to let go and the ultimate goal is that I still want to be a part of that first Warrington team to go and win a Grand Final.

Toby King (right) in action for Warrington Wolves during their 2016 Super League Grand Final defeat to Wigan Warriors

“Leaving and watching that happen would be something I’d hate. We all talk about it, and back then, it was probably something that pulled me in a little bit.

“It’s talked about (in the camp), I wouldn’t say every day, but that end goal is definitely there. There’ll be probably six clubs that have that same end goal though, and we know that.

“Some clubs like to ban players from talking about it in the media, and when someone’s asked about the Grand Final, they’ll end up talking about something completely different, but the fans here deserve it more than anyone.

“It (missing out so often) makes you more emotional and it drives you even more. I still remember the 2016 Grand Final… it’s like trauma, you don’t get over it, it’s horrible. I bet the fans feel the same way.

“When you look back on your career, you don’t want me or the other lads here to have that one thing over your shoulder (of not winning it).

“It’s there, that trauma, but it’s not something you really talk about because it just brings in bad memories. You’re putting a lot of pressure on yourselves by doing that.

“I think it’s one of those things now where it’s a matter of time, and if it’s not this year, then it’s not this year.

“The club want to see Warrington Wolves moving in the right direction and I think that’s definitely where the club’s going, certainly this last year under Sam (Burgess).”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Former Warrington Wolves star ‘narrowly avoids jail’ in Australia

‘I genuinely believe we’ve got the squad to do it… it’s not a matter of if, it’s when’

King – who has also featured in four Challenge Cup finals to date in his career – does already have a Grand Final winners’ ring in his possession.

That was earned in a Wigan shirt as a loanee back in 2023, when – having fallen out of favour at Warrington under Daryl Powell – he spent the season with the Warriors, beating Catalans Dragons 10-2 at Old Trafford.

Toby King lifts the Super League trophy following Wigan Warriors’ 2023 Grand Final triumph against Catalans Dragons

The Yorkshireman – who also spent time on loan at Huddersfield Giants in 2022 – now wants to use that experience to help Wire to that maiden Super League title, as he detailed: “Daryl joined, and it didn’t go to plan (for me).

“I got the opportunity to go out and experience different clubs – first at Huddersfield and then Wigan, which was obviously a very successful year getting to win it. Hopefully I can bring a bit of that here.

“Wigan are just a well-oiled machine when it comes to being in a final, they just know how to do it.

“When they were playing against Hull KR (in the Grand Final) last year, you knew the game was over at 8-0, it was the same when we played against Catalans (in 2023).

“They just suck that life out of you, and yes they’ve got some world-class players, but so have we here.

“I genuinely believe we’ve got the squad to do it, it’s just finding the right ability to go and do it in those big games and on the big stage.

“It’s getting better at playing in those big games, building that cycle and getting into the thick of the game.

“It’s not a matter of if, it’s when.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: 7 Super League players you forgot had short-lived stints at random clubs, including Hull KR duo