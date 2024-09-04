Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess names Paul Vaughan replacement with injury update provided

Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess has provided an injury update ahead of Saturday’s clash with St Helens: and has discussed who will replace the suspended Paul Vaughan.

The Wire will be without key prop Vaughan for the remaining three matches of the Super League season due to suspension following his red card in Warrington’s 16-12 defeat to Leigh last Friday: but the the former Australia and Italy international will be back for the play-offs.

Speaking in his weekly press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Burgess revealed that Zane Musgrove will take a starting spot in the front-row against St Helens in the absence of Vaughan.

Meanwhile, young prop Max Wood and back-rower Matty Nicholson could come back into Burgess’ 17 after missing out on selection at Leigh last week.

However, there will be no James Harrison again this weekend, with the England international still sidelined with a lower-leg injury.

“Jimmy won’t play this week – he’s not quite right yet,” Burgess said.

“There’s players like Max Wood and Matty Nicholson who are ready to come in.

“I’ve lost my two starting front-rowers, which isn’t ideal but as we’ve done all year, we’ll just get on with it.

“We’ll look to get Zane a start this week and get a bit more time into people like Philbo (Joe Philbin) and (Jordan) Crowther. Those guys are ready to go.”

READ MORE: Warrington Wolves discover Paul Vaughan fate with appeal verdict revealed

England international Nicholson was a surprise omission from Burgess’ 17 that faced Leigh last week: but the Wire had coach confirmed it was purely a selection decision as opposed to anything injury related.

“There was no injury with him,” Burgess said on Nicholson.

“He’s been playing big minutes for me all year and I needed to see (John) Bateman and Fitzy (Lachlan Fitzgibbon) in the back-row.

“Nicho will play again this week – he’s in my best 17 yet but I just don’t know where. We’re still working that out but we’re getting there.

“It was probably my hardest team to pick last week but it’s a good position to be in. We’re all pretty good as it stands, other than Vaughany.”

READ NEXT: Every single NRL player on the open market for 2025 including iconic names and Super League targets