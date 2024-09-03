Warrington Wolves discover Paul Vaughan fate with appeal verdict revealed

Warrington Wolves have failed in their appeal to reduce Paul Vaughan’s suspension, and will remain without the influential prop for the last three games of the regular season.

The RFL’s press release confirming the decision states: “The independent Operational Rules Tribunal has upheld the Grade D Head Contact charge handed to the Warrington Wolves forward Paul Vaughan by the RFL’s Match Review Panel following an incident in last Friday’s Betfred Super League fixture at Leigh Leopards.

“The player pleaded guilty but challenged the grading. The Tribunal deemed the grading correct, meaning no change to the three-match suspension and £250 fine issued by the MRP.”

More to follow…