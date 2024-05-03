Warrington Wolves player ratings in Hull FC victory as Josh Thewlis earns top marks

Warrington Wolves returned to winning ways with a 24-6 victory over Hull FC at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, with Josh Thewlis scoring a hat-trick.

Sam Burgess’ side bounced back from last week’s defeat to Salford Red Devils in comfortable fashion, easing past struggling Hull at home. It wasn’t the best performance we’ll see from Warrington all season, but there were a couple of standout displays. Here are Love Rugby League’s player ratings for a Warrington side who are seven wins from 10..

Matt Dufty – 8

The Australian seemed to be playing with a knock for the majority of the game, but he didn’t that let affect his game. Dufty made more than 250 metres in another impressive display from Super League’s top metre maker.

Josh Thewlis – 9

Thewlis is in a rich vein of form, scoring 11 tries in his last 10 games. It was another big display from Thewlis, scoring 20 of Warrington’s 24 points against Hull.

Toby King – 7

It was a steady and solid performance from King, who produced some good carries and was faultless in defence.

Rodrick Tai – 7

The Papua New Guinea international made his third appearance for the Wire, and it was comfortably his best yet. He played a part in a few of Thewlis’ tries and produced some big tackles.

Arron Lindop – 7

Arron Lindop, remember the name. This kid is going to be a part of the Warrington furniture for years to come, you suspect. He has only recently turned 18 but he looks to be a real prospect.

George Williams – 8

The England skipper is just a classy operator, isn’t he? Williams was at the heart of most things Warrington did with the ball.

Josh Drinkwater – 7

It was a decent return to the side for Drinkwater, who filled the void left by Leon Hayes who is likely to miss the remainder of the season. Drinkwater did his job well.

Joe Philbin – 8

Probably the best performance we’ve seen all season from Philbin, who made several big carries in the middle of the park.

Danny Walker – 7

The slipper conditions made it difficult for the hookers, but Walker did a decent job with his distribution.

Paul Vaughan – 7

The former Australia and Italy international put in a workmanlike display in the front-row.

Matty Nicholson – 8

The 20-year-old is going to be a star for Warrington for the foreseeable. He’s an incredibly hard-working back-rower who just loves to tackle.

Lachlan Fitzgibbon – 7

The Australian came up with a couple of errors with the ball in wet conditions, but he hits hard in defence. A mixed performance, but the pros outweigh the cons.

Ben Currie – 7

Currie had to cover a couple of positions due to injuries on the night, so his utility value came in handy for the Wire.

Bench

Zane Musgrove – 7

The former Samoa international made his return from an ankle injury, and produced some go-forward when he entered the action.

Adam Holroyd – 7

Holroyd is of similar mould to Nicholson in that he is a tackling machine, and is just a tenacious defender.

Sam Powell – 8

It was one of Powell’s best performances yet in a primrose and blue shirt. He added some composure to Warrington’s attack when he came on and is always strong in defence.

Max Wood – 7

Wood arrived at Warrington in the off-season from Wigan, and has really kicked on in Burgess’ first team. He’s impressed in every game he has played for the Wire so far.

