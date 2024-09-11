Major Matt Dufty update as Warrington Wolves coach provides full injury update

Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess has revealed star fullback Matt Dufty has a chance of playing against Huddersfield Giants on Saturday.

The Australian speedster is three weeks post-surgery on a knee injury, having been given an initial timeframe of four to six weeks.

But Dufty has made a stunning recovery and could return well before his initial prognosis.

“We want to get some momentum going with him but won’t push him, but he’s doing really well,” Burgess said.

“We’re happy with his progress. He could play this weekend – he’s very close.”

Burgess also said that key prop James Harrison is in contention to face the Giants after missing the last two games with a lower leg injury: but will be assessed in closer detail this week.

“He’s in the 21,” Burgess said. “He’s looked good at the start of the week so he’ll be there or thereabouts, so he’ll be close to the team this weekend.”

Meanwhile, the Wolves will be without experienced back-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon for their trip to the John Smith’s Stadium through a one-match suspension: but he also suffered a recurring shoulder injury in last Saturday’s win over St Helens.

“We don’t know the full extent of it yet, we’ll just wait and see how it goes,” Burgess said of Fitzgibbon. “It’s a pretty fluid situation so we’ll wait and see.

“It’s the same shoulder, he’s got a few issues with it so we’ll get another opinion on that to see what we can do.”

Stefan Ratchford injury update after Warrington Wolves captain suffered 11 facial fractures

Burgess also provided an update on club captain Stefan Ratchford, who is recovering after suffering 11 facial fractures back in July: and is making good progress.

“I think he’s actually seeing a specialist today, so we’ll know a bit more about it soon,” Burgess continued.

“I think he has to get secondary clearance so he’s done that today and then I think he’ll be up for selection within the next week, so he’ll be there or thereabouts for selection.

“The surgeons are brilliant these days. It looks pretty bad but they can recover pretty well usually. Stef is a great professional too so he will get the best out of himself.”

Burgess also provided an update on outside-back Wesley Bruines, who joined the club in the off-season from St Helens, but has yet to feature due to an injury-hit 2024 with injuries.

“He’s had a really tough year with injuries,” Burgess said of Bruines. “He’s not managed to find any consistent time on the field but it’s not through lack of effort because he’s been brilliant in his rehab but every time he gets to a certain level of fitness he picks up a niggle and then it’s another four weeks here, six weeks, and then eight weeks there so it’s been a tragic year for him really when it comes to his body. It’s been a tough 12 months for him.”

