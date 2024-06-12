Warrington Wolves injury update on duo as Sam Burgess confirms replacements

Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess has confirmed that Lachlan Fitzgibbon and Jordy Crowther will be sidelined for a ‘few weeks’ with their respective injuries.

Back-rower Fitzgibbon left the action at half-time in their Challenge Cup final defeat to Wigan Warriors with a back issue that he had been nursing for a couple of games. Meanwhile, Crowther came off the field in the second half at Wembley with an ankle injury.

Speaking in his weekly press conference ahead of Friday’s home clash with Salford Red Devils, Burgess didn’t specify the timeframes on the injuries to Fitzgibbon and Crowther – but confirmed the forward pair will be out of action for a ‘a few weeks’.

Burgess says young gun Adam Holroyd will come in to replace Fitzgibbon in the back-row, with either Max Wood or Tom Whitehead to fill the void left by Crowther.

“There’s a couple of niggles,” Burgess said. “Jordy’s got something with his ankle and will be out for a couple of weeks. Fitzy’s the same – he’ll miss a couple of weeks with his back. They’re not big injuries, just niggles.

“Adam will go straight in. Adz has been great for us – that’s why we signed him to a three-year contract.

“We value what he brings but we also realise he’s a young body and we don’t want to break him down too early.

“He played six or seven games on the spin and did a good job, and he played great last week. It’s like-for-like and a good replacement.”

