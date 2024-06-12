The 4 Super League players named in England Academy squad including Warrington Wolves duo

Four players who have already made their Super League debuts have been named in the latest England Academy squad which will take on France next month.

Paul Anderson’s 21-man group for that game includes a string of youngsters who are being tipped internally at their clubs for a bright future. And some of that squad have already tasted life as a Super League player.

In fact, four members of the squad have played at least once at senior level already..

Jack Charles (Hull FC)

Hull FC’s Jack Charles

Starting with the most experienced – and arguably the most exciting young prospect in Hull’s flourishing academy system.

While it’s been a tough season for the Black and Whites in Super League, there are green shoots of encouragement in that there are a number of youngsters making their mark in the first team at the MKM Stadium.

Charles is certainly one of those. The young half-back has made eight appearances this season and while he’s only been on the winning side once, there’s no doubt he’ll be a stronger player in the years ahead for his exposure to Super League at such a young age.

Jack Farrimond (Wigan Warriors)

Jack Farrimond became Wigan’s latest academy product to make his first team debut last weekend

Another player tipped for a bright future is Wigan half-back Jack Farrimond, who made his Super League debut for the reigning champions earlier this year.

Farrimond’s sole appearance came in the big win away at London Broncos, when he started at half-back for Matt Peet’s side. He’s undoubtedly going to get more opportunities the coming years to push the likes of Bevan French and Harry Smith for a role in the Warriors team on a weekly basis.

Arron Lindop (Warrington Wolves)

The teenager was a surprise inclusion on the opening night of the season for Warrington Wolves, but he marked his Super League debut with a try in the defeat at Catalans Dragons.

One of several who is highly-rated in a Warrington youth setup that is now producing talent on a regular basis, Lindop has significant potential and has since made two more Super League appearances, against Hull FC and Wigan Warriors.

Cai Taylor-Wray (Warrington Wolves)

One of three Wire players in the England 21-man squad alongside Lindop and Tom McKinney, Taylor-Wray was one of a handful of players to make their Super League debut in the recent defeat to Wigan Warriors.

The full England Academy squad is:

Presley Cassell (Leeds Rhinos/West Bowling), Jack Charles (Hull FC/Beverley Braves), Owen Dagnall (St Helens/Halton Hornets), Jake Davies (St Helens/Halton Hornets), Jack Farrimond (Wigan Warriors/Leigh Miners), William Hutchinson (Hull FC/Skirlaugh), Billy Keeley (St Helens/West Bank Bears), Taylor Kerr (Wigan Warriors/Wigan St Jude’s), Arron Lindop (Warrington Wolves/Latchford Giants), Nathan Lowe (Wigan Warriors/Wigan St Jude’s), Kian McDermott (Wigan Warriors/Wigan St Patrick’s), Tom McKinney (Warrington Wolves/Hensingham), Lukas Mason (Wigan Warriors/Siddal), Jayemm Oladipupo (Leeds Rhinos/West Bowling), Joe Phillips (Leeds Rhinos/Siddal), Marcus Qareqare (Leeds Rhinos/Lock Lane), Harry Robertson (St Helens/Halton Hornets), Harvey Smith (Wakefield Trinity/East Leeds), Archie Sykes (Huddersfield Giants/Greetland Allrounders), Cai Taylor-Wray (Warrington Wolves/East Leeds), George Whitby (St Helens/Blackbrook)

