Warrington Wolves chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick says he is ‘increasingly hopeful and confident’ of keeping Sam Burgess for a third year.

Burgess has impressed since he arrived at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on a two-year contract last October for his first head coaching role.

The former dual-code England international has openly admitted he sees his long-term future back in the NRL, yet talks are taking place and Fitzpatrick is optimistic about a contract extension being agreed.

The Wolves supremo told Love Rugby League: “We’re currently in conversations with Sam and his representatives about a third year.

“Sam knows what we think of him – we’d love him to stay and I think he’d love to stay. I’m increasingly hopeful and confident that we’re able to tie him down for a further 12 months beyond his initial two years.

“It would be nice to get it done before the end of the season, but if we don’t that’s fine. I wouldn’t want to put any timescale on it because these things tend to work themselves out.”

Burgess has guided the Wire into the Challenge Cup final, where they lost to Wigan Warriors last month, and the upper reaches of Super League.

His men lie second ahead of Friday evening’s crunch trip to Wigan and their rise has encouraged hopes of a first league championship since 1955.

“We’re building something special here under Sam – as you could see during last week’s win at St Helens,” added Fitzpatrick.

“The squad is not too dissimilar to the group we had last year, so he’s certainly getting the best out of his players.

“Everything we thought Sam would do – in terms of building relationships and leading a group of men – he’s absolutely nailed and probably exceeded our expectations in some areas.

“He’s a force of nature – driven, passionate, full of energy and he certainly loves the players. Sam’s also got a genuine passion and interest in growing the game here.

“He’s been very accommodating with the media since coming to Warrington, as we saw when he agreed to be mic’d up for the Saints game on Sky Sports.

“It was full access and a lot of coaches would have been nervous about that. But Sam’s confident enough to show people what he’s all about and savvy enough to understand that this is what the public and supporters want to see.

“That’s a breath of fresh air and in the build-up to the Challenge Cup final he was very accommodating with the media and press. He’s been brilliant and really bought into the club and the town.”

Burgess is happily settled in the Warrington area with fiancée Lucy Graham, who he will marry later this year, and their daughter Robbie who was born last September.

Nevertheless, Burgess’ work has not gone unnoticed in the NRL and he revealed last month he had already rejected a ‘couple of offers’ to return to Australia.

Burgess’ two children from his first marriage, his mother Julie and three brothers all live Down Under and he has been open about using Warrington as a stepping stone to secure a head coaching role back in the NRL.

As Burgess’ star continues to rise, Fitzpatrick is not fazed by his head coach’s long-term desire to head back to Australia.

“We totally get that,” said Fitzpatrick. “When you look at coaches who have done well in Super League before getting a job in the NRL – Michael Maguire, Justin Holbrook and Kristian Woolf for example – they all left a legacy.

“Those clubs continued with their success and I can see that now at Warrington with Sam laying the foundations for the future, so we just need to be on the ball with our succession planning.

“Certainly we’re not naive enough to think he won’t go back to Australia one day. If he does eventually get a head coaching role in the NRL, then ultimately it probably shows he’s done a great job here at Warrington Wolves.

“We went into this two-year deal with an understanding that, of course, Sam will want to go back to Australia at some stage. But we’re totally comfortable and relaxed about that.”

Fitzpatrick said Warrington had not fielded any formal approaches for Burgess’ services but admitted he had heard of interest in him from NRL clubs.

Fitzpatrick said: “Sam’s a loyal bloke and, not long after we appointed him, Jason Demetriou lost his job at South Sydney Rabbitohs.

“There was speculation about Sam going in there as head coach but there was no discussion or debate whatsoever with him about it because he’s here to do a job at Warrington.

“We wouldn’t have entertained it, I don’t think he would have entertained it, although I’ve heard on the rugby league grapevine that there was some NRL interest in Sam.

“But he’s clearly loving being here at Warrington and is performing an outstanding job, hence why we’re looking to tie him down for a third year.”

