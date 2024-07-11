Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess confirms Matty Nicholson’s NRL departure

Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess has provided official confirmation that youngster Matty Nicholson is departing the club at the end of the season for NRL outfit Canberra Raiders, letting slip the news live on Sky Sports.

Nicholson’s departure and his move to Canberra has been widely reported throughout the year, with over 50 senior appearances in the British game now under his belt having featured 16 times for the Wolves so far this season.

The most recent of those appearances came on Thursday evening at the Halliwell Jones Stadium against Leeds Rhinos, putting in a man of the match performance in a 30-18 victory which took Warrington into 2nd on the Super League ladder.

Warrington Wolves boss confirms Matty Nicholson’s NRL departure

In his own post-match interview with Sky Sports’ pitchside reporter Jenna Brooks, with his move Down Under yet to be officially confirmed, Nicholson remained tight-lipped, delivering a ‘no comment’ on the situation when probed.

But just a few moments later when Wire boss Burgess spoke to Brooks, and was asked about trying to retain the 20-year-old, he let slip the news that Nicholson would be departing.

Burgess said: “He’s gone. Is that not news? He’s going to Canberra next year.

“That’s just part of it. He’s an ambitious young man and I’d love him to stay, but I’m not sure that’s the case.”

Brooks let the Wire chief know that the move hadn’t previously been made official despite all of the paper talk across both the Northern & Southern Hemispheres, and at the end of their interview, he joked: “Sorry for that scoop I just gave you there!”

One-time England international Nicholson is actually contracted by Warrington until the end of the 2025 season, so his departure will bring the club some sort of fee from Canberra.

In terms of those out of contract come the end of campaign at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, the number officially remains in double figures.

Club captain Stefan Ratchford, Josh Drinkwater, Rodrick Tai (one-year extension option), Gil Dudson (out on season-long loan at Salford), Matty Russell (on loan at Leeds), Wesley Bruines (one-year extension option), Tom Whitehead, Josh Lynch (one-year extension option), Jake Thewlis (one-year extension option) & Max Wood are all yet to see their futures sealed publicly.