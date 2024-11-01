Warrington Wolves 2025 squad numbers confirmed as Leon Hayes given No. 7 jersey

Warrington Wolves have become the first Super League club to announce their squad numbers for the 2025 campaign.

Warrington-born half-back Leon Hayes has been given the No. 7 shirt which was vacated by Josh Drinkwater following his departure from the club following the conclusion of the 2024 campaign.

Meanwhile, new signing Oli Leyland, who has arrived on a two-year contract from relegated Super League outfit London Broncos, will wear the number 18.

Papua New Guinea international Dan Russell has been given the number 26, whilst rugby union convert Alfie Johnson will wear 31.

Luke Yates has become Warrington’s new No. 13, with Papua New Guinea international Rodrick Tai (4) and Sam Powell (14) also switching numbers ahead of the new campaign.

Wolves captain Stefan Ratchford has reverted back to the number 19 jersey – the first number he wore when he joined the club back in 2012.

Warrington Wolves 2025 squad numbers

1. Matt Dufty

2. Josh Thewlis

3. Toby King

4. Rodrick Tai

5. Matty Ashton

6. George Williams

7. Leon Hayes

8. James Harrison

9. Danny Walker

10. Paul Vaughan

11. Ben Currie

12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon

13. Luke Yates

14. Sam Powell

15. Joe Philbin

16. Zane Musgrove

17. Jordy Crowther

18. Oli Leyland

19. Stefan Ratchford

20. Connor Wrench

21. Adam Holroyd

22. Tom Whitehead

23. Cai Taylor-Wray

24. Max Wood

25. Lucas Green

26. Dan Russell

27. Luke Thomas

28. Jake Thewlis

29. Zac Bardsley-Rowe

30. Dan Okoro

31. Alfie Johnson

32. Nolan Tupaea

33. Arron Lindop

