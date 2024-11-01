Warrington Wolves 2025 squad numbers confirmed as Leon Hayes given No. 7 jersey
Warrington Wolves have become the first Super League club to announce their squad numbers for the 2025 campaign.
Warrington-born half-back Leon Hayes has been given the No. 7 shirt which was vacated by Josh Drinkwater following his departure from the club following the conclusion of the 2024 campaign.
Meanwhile, new signing Oli Leyland, who has arrived on a two-year contract from relegated Super League outfit London Broncos, will wear the number 18.
Papua New Guinea international Dan Russell has been given the number 26, whilst rugby union convert Alfie Johnson will wear 31.
Luke Yates has become Warrington’s new No. 13, with Papua New Guinea international Rodrick Tai (4) and Sam Powell (14) also switching numbers ahead of the new campaign.
Wolves captain Stefan Ratchford has reverted back to the number 19 jersey – the first number he wore when he joined the club back in 2012.
Warrington Wolves 2025 squad numbers
1. Matt Dufty
2. Josh Thewlis
3. Toby King
4. Rodrick Tai
5. Matty Ashton
6. George Williams
7. Leon Hayes
8. James Harrison
9. Danny Walker
10. Paul Vaughan
11. Ben Currie
12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon
13. Luke Yates
14. Sam Powell
15. Joe Philbin
16. Zane Musgrove
17. Jordy Crowther
18. Oli Leyland
19. Stefan Ratchford
20. Connor Wrench
21. Adam Holroyd
22. Tom Whitehead
23. Cai Taylor-Wray
24. Max Wood
25. Lucas Green
26. Dan Russell
27. Luke Thomas
28. Jake Thewlis
29. Zac Bardsley-Rowe
30. Dan Okoro
31. Alfie Johnson
32. Nolan Tupaea
33. Arron Lindop
