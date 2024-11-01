With the 2024 Super League season in the bag and Wigan Warriors champions once again – how did every side in the competition perform on their travels?

We’ve already looked at all 12 teams and their records at home, with that table having a very similar feel to the one which ultimately became reality after 27 rounds this season.

But the away table makes for interesting reading, with a whole host of teams in markedly different positions to where they ended up on the final ranking overall.

There is one team who performs better than the rest – and a number of sides who will look back on disappointing away form as the reason why they perhaps fell short in 2024. So let’s get into it, shall we?

As you may have already guessed, it’s Sam Burgess’ Warrington Wolves who are the benchmark when it comes to performing away from home.

The Wire lost just three of their 13 games on their travels in 2024, a remarkable record which underlined their consistency throughout the campaign. Their three away defeats came at Catalans in the opening round, Salford Red Devils and Leigh: though they did lose away from home at Hull KR in the play-offs, too.

Speaking of the Robins, it’s they who sit in second place: one of only a handful of teams to match their actual league finish. They are just ahead of the champions, Wigan Warriors, on points difference: with both teams winning nine of their 13 away matches in 2024.

Leigh Leopards are fourth and St Helens are fifth – both up a place on their actual league finish – with six wins and seven defeats on the road this season. Interestingly, it’s a side who missed out on the play-offs altogether that take sixth – Catalans Dragons.

They are one of four teams with five away wins this season, who are only split on points difference. It’s Huddersfield, who were some way off the play-offs, that are next, underlining how home form was a problem for them in 2024.

Leeds Rhinos and Salford Red Devils – who secured a home semi-final courtesy of a fourth-placed finish – are next. It’s clear both sides will want to drastically improve on the road in 2025 if they are to stand a chance of success.

The bottom three then has a familiar feel to it: Castleford Tigers won just three away games all season, as well as a draw at Leigh Leopards.

Staggeringly, Hull FC and London are joint-bottom on ZERO points – with the pair failing to win a single away game all season long. Both of their points hauls came entirely from wins at home.

Here’s how the table looks in full..

