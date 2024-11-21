Wakefield Trinity young gun makes permanent Championship move ahead of 2025

Championship outfit York have confirmed the permanent signing of youngster Joe Law from Wakefield Trinity for 2025 following an impressive initial loan stint at the LNER Community Stadium.

20-year-old Law – who made a sole Super League appearance for Trinity in June 2023 against Leeds Rhinos – spent the back end of the 2024 campaign on loan with York.

Featuring nine times for the Knights in total, one of his appearances actually came against parent club Wakefield, ending up on the end of a 20-4 defeat in September.

Having also played eight games on loan in League 1 for Hunslet earlier in the 2024 campaign, the centre now has 18 senior appearances to his name, with ten tries scored to date.

Stanley Rangers junior Law is now back with York permanently for 2025, with the Knights announcing his signing on Thursday evening.

York head coach Mark Applegarth said: “Joe Law’s a player we brought in when I joined York because we needed a centre with the injuries as they were.

“Through the time at my previous club I knew all about Joe. He’s a player I first signed at 14 years old and I’m really glad that we’ve managed to secure him permanently.

“I think over the next five years he’s going to really start to make his mark on rugby league. In my opinion he’s a player that’s got all the attributes to play top level rugby and I’m sure the York fans will agree with me on that.

“He’s a really coachable kid that I can’t wait to carry on seeing develop so again, he’s another that I’m delighted to have on board.”

Law becomes Championship outfit York’s seventh confirmed recruit ahead of 2025 after Paul McShane, Kieran Buchanan, James Farrar, Jude Ferreria, Jacques O’Neill and Jacob Gannon.

