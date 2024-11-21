Former Castleford Tigers youngster one of three new signings at Championship heavyweights

Championship heavyweights Featherstone Rovers have welcomed three new signings through the door at Post Office Road, as well as tying down one of their key forwards to a new deal.

Former Castleford Tigers youngster Calum Turner has signed a one-year contract with Featherstone for 2025, having previously enjoyed an eight-match loan spell with Rovers in 2019.

The versatile back came through the academy at Castleford and made his Super League debut in 2018 before going on to make 14 appearances for the Tigers, scoring four tries and kicking 10 goals.

Turner has scored seven tries and kicked 77 goals for Dewsbury Rams over the last three seasons: but he has now agreed a deal to depart the Rams and link up with Fev ahead of next season.

“Calum has the potential to really kick on and establish himself as a quality halfback,” said Featherstone coach James Ford.

“He is quick, evasive, carries a good left footed kicking game and has a good pass selection. He is competing with some quality players for a spot in our 17 and I can’t wait to watch this unfold.”

Meanwhile, Bailey O’Connor follows Turner in making the move from Dewsbury to Featherstone, having signed a two-year deal with Rovers.

The 22-year-old centre signed for Dewsbury following a successful trial in 2023, scoring 14 tries in 39 appearances for the Rams over the last two seasons.

“Bailey had some very impressive moments in a struggling side,” said Ford. “We’re confident he has plenty of improvement in him and he’s already showing he’s up for fight to establish himself as a top Championship outside-back.

“He’s still very early in his career but has all the assets of an outstanding centre, I have no doubt he’s going to excel in our environment, bring the best out of himself and those around him which is exactly what we’re looking for as we look to make big strides in 2025.”

Meanwhile, Widnes Vikings academy product Jayden Hatton has joined Rovers on a one-year contract for 2025.

The 25-year-old, who can play centre or wing, arrives at Roves on a two-year contract from Swinton, having scored 27 tries in 62 games for the Lions over the last three seasons.

“Jayden had a great year for Swinton in 2025 and certainly caught our eye when we played against him this year,” said Ford.

“Jayden will be competing against some quality outside backs for a spot in our 17 and he’s really excited by the challenge.”

Featherstone have also confirmed that Jimmy Beckett has signed a new one-year deal, with the versatile forward making 10 appearances for Ford’s outfit in 2024 after arriving mid-season from Dewsbury Rams.

