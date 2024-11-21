Warrington Wolves duo make Australia switch to work with Hull KR icon

Warrington Wolves youngsters Alfie Mather and Pat Irwin are chasing their rugby league dreams in Australia after joining Queensland Cup side Townsville Blackhawks, who are coached by former Hull KR half-back Terry Campese.

Back-rower Mather and half-back Irwin have progressed through the youth ranks at the Wire: but neither made their first-team debuts in primrose and blue.

Instead, the English teenagers have decided to make the brave decision to move to the other side of the world to continue chasing their rugby league dream.

Mather and Irwin have linked up with Townsville Blackhawks in the Queensland Cup where they will be coached by former Hull KR star Campese in 2025.

The Blackhawks are a feeder club to NRL giants South Sydney Rabbitohs: and the former Warrington pair are hoping to get as much Queensland Cup experience as they can under their belts next year.

Speaking to 7NEWS Townsville in piece to camera, Mather said: “I started playing when I was four, I got picked up at Warrington Wolves’ Under-16s when I was 15 I think, and then I joined the academy which is Under-18s and I played a few games for the reserves as well.

“I was meant to be coming with two other lads from Warrington but they backed out at the last second. Pat was going the whole time but I didn’t actually know Pat was coming!”

Meanwhile, Irwin could forge a partnership with Italy international Jack Campagnolo in the halves for Townsville next season, with the latter having recently arrived following a season in Super League with London Broncos.

“It’ll be a great thing for me to get some experience out here at such a high level,” Irwin told 7NEWS Townsville.

The Blackhawks will be coached by Campese, who made 139 appearances for Canberra Raiders over a decade with the NRL club between 2004 and 2014. The former Australia and Italy international also spent two seasons in Super League with Hull KR before hanging up his boots in 2016.

